Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio Finalize Divorce: We Can All Move On!

Earlier this year, 90 Day Fiance alums Juliana Custodio filed to divorce Michael Jessen.

The filing came as no surprise, as she was already living on another continent, had a new partner, and was already pregnant with her first child.

Now, Michael says that the divorce has been finalized.

He has other ongoing woes, but he says that Juliana "will be celebrating" this week.

On Wednesday, May 18, Michael Jessen posted to Facebook and then cross-posted to Instagram.

"Tomorrow," he began, "two people will be celebrating that I am finally out of their life for good."

Michael predicted: "And they will move on. ... And so will I. ..."

"Myself," Michael admitted, "I will not necessarily be ceelbrating."

"But," he said, "I will be continueto live life with many lew lessons learned and much more wisdom gained."

Michael acknowledged: "Sometimes that is all we can expect from life."

"Sincere best wishes," Michael expressed, "and nothing but hopes of happiness for JC, BH, and their child to come."

JC, of course, stands for Juliana Custodio. BH, of course, is Ben.

(As we have noted, he is known as Ben Obscura on social media, but that is because he is a photographer -- obviously, it is not his real surname)

It looks like the 90 Day Fiance exes have both filed affidavits very recently.

With that out of the way, the marriage can be formally dissolved.

Given that Michael made the post on the 18, Thursday, May 19 sounds like the date of finalization. Congratulations to them both.

However, Juliana called out Michael after his post, speaking in Portuguese to express her displeasure with him having spoken publicly.

"What is the need to post for everyone to see?” she asked.

Juliana continued: “He loves to do the poor man’s line, people comment about it there, like this: Why expose this? Are you looking for attention? What’s the need to post this?”

Honestly, it's not unusual for a reality star, even a former one, to give life updates, and Michael's was fairly tasteful.

That said, given that Juliana has moved on in every conceivable way, it's easy to understand her irritation, even if the rest of us don't feel the same way.

Everyone has a right to share that they are getting a divorce, just as they have the right to share other milestones. That's life.

Unfortunately, Michael's divorce being finalized does not mean that he can rest easy.

He has ongoing foreclosure proceedings related to his home, on which he reportedly stopped making payments as the pandemic hit.

(It's good to remember that sometimes just as healthy people have been sickened, disabled, and killed by the virus itself, even affluent people were left financially devastated during the pandemic)

This case has been in mediation since last summer. Last month, Michael filed a motion to continue the mediation process.

The owner of his mortgage, however, has filed an objection.

One can only assume that the mortgage owner hopes to foreclose and sell the property, while Michael is clearly hoping for more time and a better outcome.

Whatever we may think of Michael and Juliana's story on the show -- honestly, they were generally well-liked and many people were rooting for them -- this is sad.

Yes, breakups happen, but we all wish that this had been more amicable.

And there's nothing funny about a foreclosure. We wish Michael and Juliana well.

Speaking of Juliana, however, she has offered up an update on her glorious baby bump.

Her estimated due date is in July, and we are profoundly happy for her.

She looks gorgeous as always, and we wish her a healthy rest of her pregnancy and a safe delivery.