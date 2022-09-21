Jessa Duggar: I’ve Been a Pretty Crappy Wife to Ben Seewald!

Until recently, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s relationship seemed to be pretty devoid of drama.

Even before the entire Duggar clan was scandalized by Josh’s conviction on child pornography charges, Jessa and Ben seemed far less interested in the spotlight than most of her family.

But earlier this month, Jessa shocked fans with a candid confession about her marriage.

Despite appearances to the contrary, Jessa claimed that she’d been a “thoughtless” wife to Ben.

Jessa and Ben in a sponsored content post. (Photo via Instagram)

She sparked further concern by indicating that the inconsiderate behavior goes in both directions and that “offenses inevitably happen” in the Seewald household.

“No marriage is perfect. At times, we step on each other’s toes. Sometimes we fail to communicate our plans and our goals, or we overbook and run ourselves ragged,” Jessa wrote on Instagram, along with the below photo of Ben cooking.

(Even the photo selection sparked controversy, as Duggar men rarely help out in the kitchen.)

Jessa Duggar recently admitted to trouble in her marriage to Ben Seewald. Are these two on the rocks? (Photo via Instagram)

“We have differing opinions, and we have to talk through things and work them out. We speak hastily and have to repent of our thoughtlessness,” she continued.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Jessa also sang Ben’s praises in the post.

“I married up in every way, and I’m not ashamed to admit it!” she wrote, adding:

Jessa Duggar looks into the camera in this still from a 2020 video and talks about her mental health. (Photo via YouTube)

“Ben daily models to me this Christlike love.”

That’s probably the highest compliment that a Duggar woman can pay to her husband.

Even so, Jessa’s post continues to draw attention from concerned fans, many of whom have taken to the comments to express their fears.

Jessa shows off her family. (Photo via Instagram)

“Some marriages, depending on the individual personalities, are more difficult than others, causing daily frustration and mental fatigue,” one person wrote.

“It requires a tremendous amount of will and energy to forgive, to be patient, to be loving, and to be quiet in some instances.”

There were many comments of that nature, with a surprising amount of fans opening up about rough patches that they’ve experienced in their own marriages.

Ben and Jessa Seewald on TLC, in a scene from their reality show Counting On.

We’re sure Jessa is happy to have provided her fans with a safe space to discuss their own relationship woes.

But it’s important to bear in mind that Jessa emphasized that her marriage is mostly very happy.

Other commenters were interested in another matter entirely, with several asking for clarification on the question of whether or not Jessa is pregnant with her fifth child.

That’s what Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are rumored to be expecting a fifth child. (Photo via Instagram)

Jessa offered a simple “no” in response to one such inquiry.

So we guess it’s safe to say that Jessa and Ben are not expecting a fifth kid anytime soon.

It’s also safe to assume that the couple won’t be going their separate ways anytime soon.

After all, divorce is strictly forbidden in the Duggars’ community, and Jessa still sticks pretty close to the rules set out by her parents.