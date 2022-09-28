Gavin Newsom to Challenge Kamala Harris For Presidency If Biden Chooses Not to Seek Second Term

The 2022 midterm elections are still weeks away, but the media and party leaders are already looking ahead to what’s sure to be a contentious race for the White House in 2024.

And it seems that the situation for Democrats might be considerably more complex than previously anticipated.

As you’ve likely heard by now, President Joe Biden has stated that he plans to run for reelection.

But Biden would be 82 at his second inaugural ceremony, a fact that’s generated concern about his ability to lead for an additional four years.

President Joe Biden spoke on 60 Minutes about various topics of interest, including his plans for 2024. (Photo Credit: CBS)

The assumption has long been that if Biden chooses not to seek a second term, Vice President Kamala Harris will become the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

But recent reports indicate that a controversial challenger could throw a monkey wrench into Harris’ plans.

According to a new report from The Wrap, California governor Gavin Newsom has made it clear to insiders that he plans to challenge Harris for the nomination if Biden chooses not to run.

Insiders say Gavin Newsom plans to run for president if Joe Biden doesn’t seek a second term. The California governor will challenge Kamala Harris for the nomination. (Photo via Getty)

“After this midterm election is over, he absolutely is going to announce that he is running for the presidency once Biden announces that he is not running,” one source told the outlet.

“No ifs, ands or buts. He will run if Biden does not.”

Newsom has been uncharacteristically coy on the question of his intention to seek the nomination, frequently dodging questions on the topic of his future plans.

Biden has been similarly evasive recently, seemingly walking back previous comments that many interpreted as a promise to run again in 2024.

Is Joe Biden planning to run for reelection? Insiders say they expect the 79-year-old to seek a second term in the White House. (Photo via Getty)

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes‘ Scott Pelley, Biden stated that it’s “much too early” to make any definitive decisions or announcements about a second term.

“Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again,” Biden added.

“But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”

Rumors about Newsom’s ambitions seem to be bolstered by the governor’s recent initiatives, some of which have made headlines well beyond the borders of California.

Earlier this month, for example, Newsom attracted attention when he paid for billboards in billboards in Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma criticizing those state’s abortion laws.

The Wrap reports that Newsom has already met with high-powered lobbyists, such as Heather Podesta, who put him in contact with “dozens of wealthy donors” who are eager to contribute to his campaign.

Kamala Harris may be planning to run for president in 2024. (Photo via Getty)

Obviously, this could be bad news for Harris, who was previously considered a shoo-in for the nomination if Biden opted out of a second term.

It may also be bad news for Dems in general, as the party’s candidate could be forced to endure a costly primary season ahead of a general election against such a formidable opponent as Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Neither Harris nor Newsom has spoken publicly on these reports of a more crowded field for 2024.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.