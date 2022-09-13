Emmys 2022: Who Won? Who Got Effed Over?!?

The 74th Emmy Awards aired on NBC on Monday night.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson, the ceremony honored the biggest and the brightest in the ever-expanding world of television.

With a number of trophies handed out a week earlier at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which shows and which stars went won hardware on Monday? And which do you think got screwed over?

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

WINNER: Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Adam Scott, Severance

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Brian Cox, Succession

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeremy Strong, Succession

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Zendaya, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria,” poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

John Turturro, Severance

Kieran Culkin, Succession

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Oh Young-soo, Squid Game

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Christopher Walken, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tobeeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Brett Goldstein accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso” onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam and Tommy

WINNER: The White Lotus

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for ‘The White Lotus,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

WINNER: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice