Emmys 2022: Who Won? Who Got Effed Over?!?

The 74th Emmy Awards aired on NBC on Monday night.
Hosted by Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson, the ceremony honored the biggest and the brightest in the ever-expanding world of television.
With a number of trophies handed out a week earlier at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which shows and which stars went won hardware on Monday? And which do you think got screwed over?
Scroll down for a full look at the winners…
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
WINNER: Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Adam Scott, Severance
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
John Turturro, Severance
Kieran Culkin, Succession
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Oh Young-soo, Squid Game
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Christopher Walken, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tobeeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Limited Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam and Tommy
WINNER: The White Lotus
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
WINNER: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice