Emmy Awards 2022: The Full List of Winners!

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards aired live Monday night from Los Angeles.

The star-studded event handed out awards to the best talent on TV, with Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus deemed the night’s big winners.

Winners in 25 categories were unveiled, including best comedy, drama, and limited series, as well as a wealth of acting categories.

US actor and host Kenan Thompson speaks onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson was on hand to host the event.

There were many questions going into the event, including whether Zendaya would win another award for acting on Euphoria.

Let’s take a look at the complete list of winners.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Michael Keaton, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for ‘Dopesick,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick: Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix — WINNER

The Staircase: Colin Firth as Michael Peterson

Under The Banner Of Heaven: Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre

Scenes From A Marriage: Oscar Isaac as Jonathan

Station Eleven: Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary

Pam & Tommy: Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Murray Bartlett attends the 2022 HBO Emmy’s Party at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus: Murray Bartlett as Armond — WINNER

The White Lotus: Jake Lacy as Shane Patton

Dopesick: Will Poulter as Billy Cutler

Pam & Tommy: Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier

Dopesick: Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle

Dopesick: Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler

The White Lotus: Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Macfadyen, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for ‘Succession,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Succession: Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans — WINNER

Succession: Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

The Morning Show: Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Succession: Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Squid Game: Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo

Severance: John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Severance: Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Squid Game: Oh Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Julia Garner, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for ‘Ozark,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ozark: Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore — WINNER

Severance: Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Squid Game: Jung Ho-Yeon as Kang Sae-Byeok

Yellowjackets: Christina Ricci as Misty

Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Succession: J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Succession: Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Euphoria: Sydney Sweeney as Cassie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Abbott Elementary,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary: Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard — WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Hacks: Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Abbott Elementary: Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Saturday Night Live: Kate McKinnon as Various Characters

Ted Lasso: Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Ted Lasso: Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Ted Lasso: Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Brett Goldstein attends the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso: Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent — WINNER

Barry: Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank

Ted Lasso: Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Ted Lasso: Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

Abbott Elementary: Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Barry: Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

Saturday Night Live: Bowen Yang as Various Characters

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Lorne Michaels (C), winner of Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for “Saturday Night Live,” poses in the press room with Bowen Yang (L) and Kate McKinnon (R) during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live — WINNER

A Black Lady Sketch Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: John Oliver, winner of the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award for ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’, poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for ‘The White Lotus,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus: Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya — WINNER

The White Lotus: Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher

The White Lotus: Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton

Dopesick: Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum

The White Lotus: Natasha Rothwell as Belinda

The White Lotus: Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher

Dopesick: Mare Winningham as Diane Mallum

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Amanda Seyfried, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for ‘The Dropout,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Dropout: Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes — WINNER

The Staircase: Toni Collette as Kathleen

Inventing Anna: Julia Garner as Anna Delvey

Pam & Tommy: Lily James as Pamela Anderson

Impeachment: American Crime Story: Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Maid: Margaret Qualley as Alex

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Lizzo, winner of the Outstanding Competition Program award for ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls — WINNER

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: David Bernad (L), Mike White (2nd L), and cast and crew from ‘The White Lotus’ accept the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus: Directed by Mike White — WINNER

Dopesick: The People vs. Purdue Pharma; Directed by Danny Strong

The Dropout: Green Juice; Directed by Michael Showalter

The Dropout: Iron Sisters; Directed by Francesca Gregorini

Maid: Sky Blue; Directed by Joh Wells

Station Eleven: Wheel Of Fire; Directed by Hiro Mural

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Jake Lacy, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Mike White, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, and Connie Britton winners of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “The White Lotus”, pose in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus: Written by Mike White — WINNER

Dopesick: The People vs. Purdue Pharma; Written by Danny Strong

The Dropout: I’m In A Hurry; Written for Television by Elizabeth Meriwether

Impeachment: American Crime Story: Man Handled; Written by Sarah Burgess

MAID: Snaps; Written by Molly Smith Metzler

Station Eleven: Unbroken Circle; Written by Patrick Somerville

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jerrod Carmichael, winner of the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for ‘Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel: Written by Jerrod Carmichael — WINNER

Ali Wong: Don Wong: Written by Ali Wong

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe -Hungary For Democracy: Written by Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) Written by Nicole Byer

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special: Written by Norm Macdonald

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jason Sudeikis attends the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso: Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso — WINNER

Atlanta: Donald Glover as Earn

Barry: Bill Hader as Barry Berkman / Barry Block

The Great: Nicholas Hoult as Peter/Pugachev

Only Murders In The Building: Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Only Murders In The Building: Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Quinta Brunson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary: Pilot; Writen by Quinta Brunson — WINNER

Barry: 710N; Written by Duffy Boudreau

Barry: starting now; Written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Hacks: The One, The Only; Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

Only Murders In The Building: True Crime; Written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman

Ted Lasso: No Weddings And A Funera; Written by Jane Becker

What We Do In The Shadows: The Casino; Written by Sarah Naftalis

What We Do In The Shadows: The Wellness Center; Written by Stefani Robinson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Hwang Dong-hyuk attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Squid Game: Red Light, Green Light; Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk — WINNER

Ozark: A Hard Way To Go; Directed by Jason Bateman

Severance: The We We Are; Directed by Ben Stiller

Succession: All The Bells Say; Directed by Mark Mylod

Succession: The Disruption; Directed by Cathy Yan

Succession: Too Much Birthday; Directed by Lorene Scafaria

Yellowjackets: Pilot; Directed by Karyn Kusama

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Zendaya attends the HBO Emmy’s Party 2022 at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Euphoria: Zendaya as Rue

Killing Eve: Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Ozark: Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Yellowjackets: Melanie Lynskey as Shauna

Killing Eve: Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri

The Morning Show: Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jean Smart, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Hacks,” poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Hacks: Jean Smart as Deborah Vance — WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel

Abbott Elementary: Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

The Flight Attendant: Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden

The Great: Elle Fanning as Catherine The Great

Insecure: Issa Rae as Issa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: M.J. Delaney attends the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso: No Weddings And A Funeral; Directed by MJ Delaney — WINNER

Atlanta: New Jazz; Directed by Hiro Murai

Barry: 710N; Directed by Bill Hader

Hacks: There Will Be Blood; Directed by Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show: Baby Daddy Groundhog Day; Directed by Mary Lou Belli

Only Murders In The Building: The Boy From 6B; Directed by Cherien Dabis

Only Murders In The Building: True Crime; Directed by Jamie Babbit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jesse Armstrong accepts Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for “Succession” onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Succession: All The Bells Say; Written by Jesse Armstrong — WINNER

Better Call Saul: Plan And Execution; Written by Thomas Schnauz

Ozark: A Hard Way To Go; Written by Chris Mundy

Severance: The We We Are; Written by Dan Erickson

Squid Game: One Lucky Day; Written by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Yellowjackets: F Sharp; Written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson

Yellowjackets: Pilot; Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Lee Jung-jae, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “Squid Game”, poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Squid Game: Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun — WINNER

Ozark: Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

Succession: Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman

Severance: Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Succession: Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

US director and writer Mike White and the cast pose with the Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “The White Lotus” during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus — WINNER

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Cast and Crew of “Ted Lasso”, winners of Outstanding Comed Series, pose in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso — WINNER

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

What We Do In The Shadows

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Cast and Crew of Succession, winners of Outstanding Drama Series, pose in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession — WINNER

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets