Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona End Their Very Real Relationship

In the summer of 2021, we reported that Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona were dating.

The absurd relationship made a twisted sort of sense. The hot, self-absorbed cast members seemed like a weirdly good match.

Given their personalities, viewers weren’t convinced that the relationship’s foundation was anything more than narcissism.

90 Day Fiance fans can stop wondering now, however. Jeniffer and Jesse have split.

We’ll never have to watch them breathe into each other’s mouths again.

Oddly enough, the news comes from Jeniffer — who does not usually respond to fan questions.

On Sunday, September 11, she made an exception by offering an update.

“For those who [have] been asking,” Jeniffer wrote on her Instagram Story.

“@jessemeester and I are not together,” she announced.

Of course, Jeniffer did not explain the breakup.

Many breakups have clear indicators — for example, social media purges.

But Jeniffer and Jesse’s weird shared Instagram account, seemingly to promote their relationship, is still up.

In fact, the latest photo dates back to late last week.

First, this would seem to indicate that their breakup is extremely recently. Perhaps they split over the weekend.

Second, of course, it probably means that, if people have really been asking Jeniffer if they’re still together, most asked pre-split.

In other words, she wanted to make the announcement but wanted to make it sound like she was answering a question.

As for their respective Instagram pages, the two last posted each other in the final days of August.

That is all of two weeks ago.

It looks like they broke up. Possibly, Jeniffer wanted to make it official and public ASAP.

Of course, it’s not like she was trying to “get in front of” any story about their split.

She did not offer an explanation.

While we’re all nosy enough to want to hear what went down, it’s unclear if we will ever find out for sure.

90 Day Fiance villain Jesse Meester voiced his support for Tiger King star Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, in this Instagram Story post.

Obviously, some 90 Day Fiance fans are already cracking jokes about his apparent “friendship” with Joe Exotic.

Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage is of course the disgraced star of Tiger King. He is in prison where he belongs.

Jesse has vowed to use his “influence” to free him. Thankfully, Jesse doesn’t have any to spare. Justice prevails.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days star Jesse Meester didn’t end up getting a wife out of his time on the show, but he sure attained fame … and infamy.

People have cracked jokes that Jesse will end up being Joe’s newest husband.

While Joe has a pattern of marrying men who previously identified as straight, that seems unlikely.

Most 90 Day Fiance fans would likely tell you that Jesse could only ever love one person — of any gender. That person is Jesse himself.

The assumption that Jesse left Jeniffer for someone — Joe or otherwise — is wild speculation at best.

(It kind of borders on homophobic, frankly. If Jesse is in love with himself, that would be selfcest and doesn’t make him gay)

Perhaps an interview with Shaun Robinson will clear the air. Or maybe they’re both angling for another season of The Single Life.