Bethenny Frankel Thinks Meghan Markle is Acting Like a Has-Been Housewife

For years, Meghan Markle was the target of a vicious campaign of racism and harassment.

Actually, it’s still happening. If anything, some became more virulent after she and Harry departed.

The difference is that, now, Meghan can speak about the royal family and racist British tabloids without issue.

But Bethenny Frankel is totally over it. She says that Meghan sounds like a salty ex-Housewife.

Meghan Markle is part of history. As much as we enjoyed her acting career in the past, her real life is more fascinating.

Meghan is the Duchess of Sussex. She is a divorced American. She is Black. And she married Prince Harry.

Marrying into the royal family meant an avalanche of unsubtle racism aimed at her — and at her son, Archie.

Meghan Markle released the first episode of her Archetypes podcast on Monday. And the response from fans was ecstatic. (Photo via Spotify)

Meghan’s unique experiences mean that, of course, people want to talk about it.

She, too, deserves the opportunity to discuss her lived experiences.

But apparently Meghan forgot to ask Bethenny Frankel if it’s, like, okay for her to address her life.

Bethenny Frankel is talking to Ellen DeGeneres from the comfort of her home in thiis photograph.

Bethenny spoke on her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast on Thursday, September 1.

“She’s very much like a Housewife,” she decreed about Duchess Meghan.

Bethenny accused: “in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant.”

Meghan Markle launched the debut episode of her Spotify podcast today, And she shared a shocking story about son Archie. (Photo via Instagram)

“[It’s like] when you … want to separate from the Housewives,” Bethenny suggested.

“‘It was toxic, I don’t want to be part of the drama,’ or whatever the Housewife says,” she continued.

“[But] then … for the next five years,” Bethenny described, “always talking about the very thing you’re trying to extricate yourself from.”

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel yells at Luann de Lesseps: “Every day, it’s about you!”

“When you leave the royal family, leave the royal family,” Bethenny demanded of Meghan.

“You learned something, you said it, we heard you,” she claimed.

“And [still] in every single interview you do,” Bethenny declared, “you’re talking about the royal family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

“Let it go Elsa,” Bethenny spat.

“Move forward,” she instructed her.

Bethenny then suggested that Meghan “Create change in the future.”

Bethenny Frankel looks a little exasperated in this photo, doesn’t she?

In virtually the same breath, Bethenny acknowledged that Meghan exposing racism is a good thing.

“It is good for people to know that racism exists everywhere,” she admitted.

“But,” Bethenny continued, “that’s not something we’re surprised by.”

Prince Phillip is dead. But he’s pictured here in front of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“Like, if you tell me that racism exists in the royal family,” Bethenny noted, “I’m not bowled over with shock.”

Sure. But knowing that something is obviously the case and hearing a firsthand account are different things.

But at least this gave Bethenny something to talk about that isn’t related to her time on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel radiates BDE on a daily basis and especially in this moment from the Season 11 trailer.

Despite her roast of Meghan, Bethenny has used what remains of her platform to discuss Real Housewives.

She has, for example, discussed Erika Jayne’s scandal during multiple podcast episodes.

Bethenny has also used the podcast to trash other RH franchises. So … this feels a little hypocritical.

We are of course not saying that Bethenny only uses her podcast to discuss Housewife business.

Why, just last year, Bethenny went on a weird transphobic rant and called for separate but equal summer camps for trans kids and cis kids. Gross!

We cannot claim that we loved what she had to say about Meghan, but … clearly, she could always say something worse.