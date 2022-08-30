Britney Spears Goes Topless, Celebrates “Hold Me Closer” Success

Late last week, Britney Spears and Sir Elton John dropped “Hold Me Closer.”

The club-ready collab was Britney’s first new music in six years. It’s a big deal.

What’s an even bigger deal is that the song was #1 all over the planet.

Britney celebrated with a topless romp at a Los Angeles hotspot. And yes, there were witnesses. …

“Hold Me Closer” debuted at #1 on Spotify. It has maintained a #1 spot in dozens of countries.

Even on the algorithmic nightmare children’s app, TikTok, the song has surpassed 30 million listens.

Britney has millions of reasons to celebrate. And that is just what she did.

Britney shared the eye-catching photo at the top of this article to Instagram.

(She is currently on an Instagram hiatus — given the bombshell audio that she dropped, that is more than understandable)

But Britney didn’t just go topless for one little thirst trap.

Page Six reports that an eyewitness accidentally walked over to where she and hunky husband Sam Asghari were celebrating.

They were in a VIP area. One guest unwittingly stumbled into them — or almost did.

“Security stopped [them] because they thought they were going towards Britney,” an insider shared.

“Britney was in the pool topless, frolicking with her husband,” the source detailed.

The insider characterized the couple: “They were raucous and didn’t care.”

Good for them. People shouldn’t be ashamed of their bodies, or of the fun that they can have.

According to the insider, Britney then “gets out of the pool” while still topless.

The source narrated how she then “throws a towel over her boobs and lays out with the husband.”

The insider then expressed: “It was literally the [most surreal] thing that’s happened living in LA, ever.”

However, various other sources adamantly insisted that Britney was never publicly visible while topless.

According to them, the only tiddies on display belonged to her husband, Sam.

Instead, they said that the most eye-catching moments with Britney came from her walking around in her robe.

Obviously, how Britney chooses to celebrate her success is her business.

It’s sort of funny that one person sort of stumbled upon her in the midst of this … solely because it was an accident.

Accidents happen. Deliberate intrusions into someone’s privacy are very different. Britney has endured enough of that for a dozen lifetimes.

Britney has a lot to celebrate. She has her freedom, her husband, and a hit single.

That said, she is still playing catchup on having a “normal” life as an adult celebrity.

After missing out on so many opportunities simply because she could not make her own choices, we’re happy with whatever Britney does to find joy.