Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten Agonize Over Telling His Parents They're Married (Sneak Peek)

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 premiere date is nearly upon us.

After three explosive seasons on The Other Way, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh finally married.

But they chickened out of telling Sumit’s disapproving, controlling parents — even at the Tell All.

In this sneak peak ahead of the HEA? season premiere, Sumit is agonizing over telling them. The clock is ticking.

Remember, 90 Day Fiance seasons film many months before they air.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way‘s Tell All aired in early December of last year. Even that filmed many weeks earlier.

It is likely that Jenny and Sumit began filming for Happily Ever After? Season 7 while The Other Way was still airing.

After three seasons, this OG couple married in India … but kept the wedding a secret from Sumit’s parents. Many weeks or even months later, they are taking part in the Tell All from India. Sumit’s parents still do not know.

In this sneak peek clip, Jenny and Sumit are enjoying their newly married life.

However, Sumit cannot help but worry, because “a lot of people know that we are married.”

The unspoken subtext of this is that he knows that it’s only a matter of time before their wedding airs on international television.

Unfortunately, Sumit Singh’s parents HAVE been ruining lives. They made Sumit miserable for years. When they forced him into a marriage to a woman he didn’t love, they impacted his life and hers. Their refusal to “allow” Sumit to marry Jenny Slatten, now enforced by Sahna’s threat to commit suicide, is making their son and Jenny miserable and has put a ticking clock over their time together. They don’t have to like Jenny, but they are the primary antagonists of Jenny and Sumit’s lives and a pointless obstacle to them marrying.

“If my parents come to know through someone else,” Sumit fears in the clip.

He predicts that “they might never talk to me ever again.”

“And,” Sumit adds, “I don’t want to happen.”

For whatever reason, Sumit feels: “I cannot live a happy life without my parents.”

He explains that this is “because in India, kids’ and parents’ relationship is very strong and important.”

Sumit then expresses: “So, I’m very nervous.”

For the record, every culture emphasizes the bond between parent and children.

Some individuals in various cultures are willing to sever those bonds if the parents are toxic. Sumit is not.

Jenny, who has been enjoying married life, feels that telling his parents will “hurt” their “happiness.”

But Sumit has a surprise for Jenny.

Without telling her, he has invited his parents over to break the news. They are arriving tomorrow.

“He didn’t come and talk to me about this, this was something that he did,” Jenny laments to the confessional camera.

Jenny then expresses to the camera: “I feel like I got tricked into this.”

Sure … though surely the clock was ticking on this. The alternative would certainly be worse.

With an air of sadness, she tells Sumit: “See, we get married, we’re happy, and still, we can’t be happy.”

Hopefully, these two will have more going on this season than just Sumit’s attachment to his parents.

He may be a lot younger than Jenny, but he is a grown man in his thirties.

At this point in his life, allowing his parents to make him miserable is a choice. And he keeps making it for himself and for Jenny.