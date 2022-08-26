Kim Kardashian: Could She Actually Be the Next Bachelorette?!?

As you very likely know by now, Kim Kardashian is single.

She ended her months-long relationship with Pete Davidson in early August.

As you may also have heard by now — perhaps via a recent report right here on The Hollywood Gossip — Kim Kardashian is also ready to date again.

An insider recently told E! News that the mother of four has been “asking [those around her] who she should date next.”

Kim Kardashian attends Balenciaga Dinner at Hotel de la Marine on July 6, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

And this is where Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey come in.

The co-leads on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, Rachel and Gabby are on their own televised journey right now, hoping to find love while millions tune in each week to chronicle their adventures.

Neither woman has an exact partner in mind for Kardashian, but both seem to agree on one thing:

She’d be an amazing Bachelorette!

Pete and Kim’s relationship was short, but intense. (Getty)

“I think we’d be honored to have Kim K. in the sisterhood,” Rachel told E! at the taping for this season’s Men Tell All episode, which airs on August 29.

Kim is an experienced dater, and also an experienced wife (having been married on three occasions), but Rachel still says that everyone could benefit from one simple piece of advice:

Follow your heart.

“That’s what me and Gabby did,” Rachel told E!’s Daily Pop. “And that’s what I would say to anyone.”

Gabby echoed her co-star’s words in this same interview, telling the aforementioned outlet:

“I would give Kim no advice because she is also the queen and is a man-eater and that’s what we need.”

Now, look, will Kim Kardashian actually sign on as the next Bachelorette?

No, of course not. She would likely think such a move would sully her reputation and make her seem desperate, while we can’t even fathom how a pool of suitors would react to a competition over who gets to propose to Kim frickin Kardashian.

HOWEVER…

… come on now.

Don’t say you wouldn’t tune in to watch if this somehow came to be. The ratings would be record-breaking.

Host Jesse Palmer is on board, too. He even has the perfect idea for the next Bachelor, as well, expressing his full vision for the franchise to E! as follows:

“Kim K., Pete Davidson, Bachelor/Bachelorette. Never say never.”

As for how Gabby and Rachel’s run will end?

As for whether they find true love and could therefore inspire Kim to come on board for Season 20?

Visit our section of The Bachelorette spoilers to find out!