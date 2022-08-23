Mohamed Abdelhamed Accuses Yvette Arellano of Cheating on HIM?!

Finally, at long last, Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed broke up.

They are the first confirmed breakup from the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 cast, all of whom married during the season.

Unfortunately, authorities also arrested Yve after Mohamed accused her of domestic battery following his cheating scandal.

Now, Mohamed is publicly accusing Yve of cheating on him. He claims that he dumped her, not the other way around.

Apparently, they had a huge fight late in the summer and went a couple of days without speaking because Yvette ended up wearing a bikini while on a family trip, because she did not have a one-piece. Mohamed, who first reached out to her after seeing a pic of her in a bikini, had extracted a promise from her that she would not wear bikinis anymore. Yve felt that him wigging out about her wearing one out of necessity on a family trip was unfair, while Mohamed feels that he’s being reasonable and she’s backtracking on her promises to change for him.

“I saw text messages between her and another man,” Mohamed Abdelhamed told In Touch Weekly on Tuesday.

“And,” he alleged, “that’s why I broke up with Yve.”

While many fans of the show fully believe that they have split and that he moved out … what about the rest of it?

According to a representative for Yve, her texts are real … but have nothing to do with an affair.

“The texts he found after he broke into Yve’s apple watch were from someone Yve was looking for protection,” the rep described.

The rep then explained: “As she was scared to go out alone at that point due to Mohomed’s erratic behavior.”

90 Day Fiance Season 9 star Yvette Arellano explained how she had caught her husband cheating, but she did not share all of the details.

“Yve wanted this to work,” the representative shared.

“But due to Mohammed’s obsessive and controlling behavior,” the rep noted, “as seen on the show.”

Yve’s representative then concluded: “it was impossible to get through to him.”

Mohamed certainly behaved in an unreasonable manner during the season.

His behavior was odd. But his statements were particularly outlandish.

Mohamed memorably threatened to find a new “sponsor” when Yve wanted to wait a few weeks longer to marry him.

Generally speaking, referring to your fiancee as your “sponsor” like this is a red flag.

Yve felt devastated. She felt used.

Mohamed was treating her like a stepping stone to his new life in America. Instead of, you know, the centerpiece of his new married life.

When Yve’s gorgeous friend, Tatiana, participated in the Tell All, she asked if any of the cast had shared Yve’s experience.

Some of the couples had seen tempers flare, with one frustrated partner wondering if they should go back home.

None of them had called the other a “sponsor” or threatened to find a new one, however. That’s all Mohamed.

Mohamed Abdelhamed allegedly sent a series of texts to a mysterious other woman, promising to leave his wife as soon as his green card is secure.

When the cast filmed the Tell All in June, the world had not yet seen Mohamed’s cheating texts. Neither had Yve.

In them, Mohamed spoke to another woman, offering to keep her in bed “for days” after they met.

He also insulted Yve (and disparaged her son). He told this woman that there was no chance that he would stay with her long term.

Early last week, authorities arrested Yvette Arellano after Mohamed accused her of domestic battery.

He described to officers an alleged incident in which she wrestled him for his phone. Allegedly, her knee pressed against his neck.

If that is true, it sounds like a very toxic and unhealthy situation.

However, Yve’s representative says that Mohamed planned to level this accusation to get a backup visa.

(If you are a victim of a crime in America, there are potential visa options. This is to keep a criminal from threatening you with deportation)

It is bizarre that Mohamed would accuse Yve of cheating after admitting to his own affair. Weird dude.