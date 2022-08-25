Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Son’s Brush With Death

On Monday, Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast finally made its debut on Spotify.

The first episode of “Archetypes” featured a lengthy conversation with Meghan’s close friend, recently-retired tennis legend Serena Williams.

But the portion of the 57-minute podcast that’s attracted the most media attention was the part where Meghan recalled a frightening involving her son Archie.

It occurred in 2019, before Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle launched the debut episode of her Spotify podcast today, And she shared a shocking story about son Archie. (Photo via Instagram)

As Meghan explained on her podcast, the couple was on a royal tour of South Africa when they experienced one of the most terrifying moments of their lives.

“When we went on tour to South Africa, we landed with Archie,” she told her audience.

“We finish the engagement, and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room,” Meghan continued.

Meghan Markle and Archie on his first birthday. (Photo via Instagram)

“There was no smoke detector. He was supposed to be sleeping in there.”

Despite the trauma that they just endured, Harry and Meghan were allegedly instructed to continue with their tour as though nothing had happened.

“Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken,” Meghan recalled on her podcast.

Best family photo ever? Just look at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and son Archie in this snapshot. (Photo via Instagram)

“And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn’t make sense. Can you just tell people what happened?’” the Duchess continued.

“The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels.”

Meghan didn’t mention any of the royals by name, but obviously, the Windsor clan doesn’t come out looking very good in this story.

Meghan Markle released the first episode of her Archetypes podcast on Monday. And the response from fans was ecstatic. (Photo via Spotify)

So it should come as no surprise that the usual royal-defenders came out of the woodwork to accuse Meghan of either making a mountain out of a molehill, or of flat-out lying.

On Twitter, Piers Morgan seethed that Meghan’s “victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals while making $$$ from them.”

“So, just to get this right, the baby is, what, not even there? And because the baby wasn’t there, she was going to have difficulties going to a function? Oh my God,” echoed Australian TV host Australian TV host Karl Stefanovic, who then suggested that Meghan “grow a set.”

Meghan Markle is all smiles in this photo. Or all forced and sort of pretend smiles, we should write. (Photo via Getty)

On TikTok and elsewhere, commenters accused Meghan of lying about the incident, with many doubling down on the insult by alleging that the former Suits star’s lack of acting chops were on display as she shared her story.

As The Cut notes, Meghan was derided ad an unconvincing “Class B actress.”

Many compared her account of the incident with testimony given by Amber Heard during her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard in her first post-trial interview. (Photo via NBC)

Obviously, both women have encountered similar levels of criticism and incredulity in recent months.

And sadly, they’ll likely continue to be derided as liars.

We don’t know what Meghan has planned for the future of her podcast, but perhaps Amber would make for a compelling guest.