Luke Bell Found Dead After Going Missing in Arizona; Singer Was 32

Luke Bell, a country music artist and songwriter, was found dead in Arizona on Tuesday, just over a week since he was reported missing in the area.

He was 32 years old.

Luke Bell performs at Tree Town Music Festival – Day 3 on May 27, 2017 in Heritage Park, Forest City, Iowa. May he rest in peace. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Tree Town Music Festival)

Bell’s close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, confirmed the tragic news to the Saving Country Music blog yesterday afternoon.

According to the outlet, Bell — who had bipolar disorder — went missing in Tuscon on August 20, when he seemingly vanished while Kinman was grabbing something to eat.

His body was discovered near his last known location nine days later.

A cause of death remains “unknown,” authorities told the aforementioned publication, although an investigation is underway.

In the wake of an insider telling the blog that Bell’s mental state had recently “took a turn for the worse,” many contemporaries expressed their shock and sorrow on social media.

“Man…Luke Bell…what the f—k. RIP to a real one. Been a long time since I saw him and I was just talking about him the other day wondering what he’s been up to,” Joshua Hedley wrote on Twitter.

“Truly a sad night for country music.”

Country band Mike and the Moonpies also remembered the late musician via Facebook.

The heartbreaking message read as follows:

“Word just came down on the passing of Luke Bell and we’re heartbroken over the news.

“I can vividly remember the first time I met Luke at Hole in the Wall over a decade ago, down to the clothes on his back. The man (and his music) left an impression.

“He was a real deal traveling troubadour out there on that lost highway. Do yourself a favor and put on some Luke Bell tunes tonight in his memory.

“Rest In Peace, friend.”

Bell released his first album in 2016.

He opened at times for such big names as Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakam, telling The Boot shortly after the release of this album:

“To be honest, I live in the day, and I count smiles.

“That’s it. Listen, half the time, I end up drinking beer with my neighbors. Life’s not that bad. The downside, in some ways, is I don’t have a wife and kids, but at the same time, it’s pretty ideal right now. I just travel around to other cities and hang out with other people…

“The goal is to have high hopes and low expectations and have a good time.”

Bell released his final single, “Jealous Guy,” in January 2021.

We send our condolences to his friends, family members and loved ones.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.