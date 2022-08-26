Kimberly Menzies Plans to Propose to Usman Umar on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Sneak Peek)

Now that 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 is beginning, so are the poor choices.

In this clip from the season premiere, Before The 90 Days alum Kimberly Menzies is talking to her friends.

Fresh from a trip to Nigeria, she is excited to return to see Usman “Sojaboy” Umar.

This time, she plans to propose … and begin the K-1 visa process to bring him to the United States.

usman

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days viewers remember Kimberly’s friends, Vanessa and Alyssa, from earlier this year.

In this sneak peek clip released ahead of the new season, Kimberly sits down with them.

For viewers who need a refresher or who missed Before The 90 Days, Kimberly sets the stage.

Also? We’d love to see Alyssa and Vanessa on Pillow Talk. Vanessa’s expressions and “bigger hoop, bigger ho” line really spoke to us.

“Vanessa and Alyssa are my absolute best friends,” Kimberly explains in a voiceover.

“In the past,” she admits, “they were not happy about me getting into a relationship with Usman.”

Kimberly continues: “But I trust and respect their opinion.”

Kimberly hugs her friend Vanessa, having returned from her trip to Zanzibar. They have a lot of catching up to do, and she fills her in on at least some of the drama.

As you can see in the clip below, Kimberly flashes a smile at her friends.

It is a not-so-subtle revelation that she has undergone a tooth-whitening procedure for a brighter smile.

Kimberly cannot possibly conceive, but says that she might be okay with Usman marrying other women while married to her, so that he can have kids. Her friends strongly doubt that she will feel so cavalier about this if it actually happens.

And in case that was not subtle enough, Kimberly asks: “Do y’all notice anything different?”

“Ooh, I see! Like, dang,” Vanessa announces with a laugh.

“Looks better, right? It’s better,” Kimberly asks before … answering her own question.

“‘Cause remember I was telling you that I was in Nigeria,” she recalls.

“And,” Kimberly continues, “Usman made that comment about my teeth were yellow.”

“You got it done because of that?” Vanessa asks, her tone conveying her continued worry.

“Kinda,” Kimberly admits.

“And I’ve always been self conscious about it,” she continues, “you know what I’m saying.”

Kimberly is, of course, already planning her return trip to see Usman again.

Nobody’s mad at her for being horny, but we are acknowledging it — she’s horny for Usman. She admits it, too.

Alyssa remarks that Kimberly “literally just got back from Nigeria” and begins asking about her trip.

“It was amazing. We got so close,” Kimberly characterizes.

“He’s invited me to come back to meet his family this time and his mom,” she reveals.

She also tells him “I love you” twice … both times, without hearing it back.

“Oh! That’s serious,” Alyssa acknowledges.

This is when Kimberly, again serious, shares that her return trip to Nigeria begins “in a few days.”

Seemingly astonished, Vanessa asks: “Really?”

She says “yes,” because having a child is so important in his culture and she, a 50-year-old woman, cannot have a child for him. However, Kimberly also admits that the idea of him being intimate with another woman is difficult for her to imagine without getting upset.

“The fact that he invited me over there to meet his family really means a lot to me,” Kimberly explains.

“So,” she announces, “I’m going to propose to him on this trip.”

In the clip, Kimberly’s announcement prompts an extremely protracted period of awkward silence. As it should.

“I am. I love him, I want to do it,” Kimberly tells her worried friends.

She adds: “I just think it would be different, you know, for me to do it.”

It feels like the subtext here is that Kimberly either doesn’t want to wait for Usman to do it, or fears that he won’t at all.

Their relationship — which is only a few days old, in Usman’s mind — is back on track, and Kimberly is due for some more yammy-yammy.

Kimberly clarifies that she is not planning to permanently move to Africa.

Instead, she and Usman will begin their K-1 visa journey. That means bringing him to the United States.

And yes, Kimberly is already talking about the idea of a second wife to give Usman children. But Kimberly still wants to be Wife #1.