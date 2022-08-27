American Idol Winner Hospitalized, Says “I Seriously Need Help”

Samantha Diaz needs your prayers at the moment.

The aspiring artist, better known as Just Sam, won ABC’s version of American Idol in 2020.

She’s spent the past few days keeping followers updated on her physical and mental status amid an upsetting hospital stay, sharing via Instagram Stories on Friday:

“100lbs is crazyyy … I seriously need help.”

Diaz has not revealed the reason behind her hospitalization.

The 23-year old initially told fans she was under the care of doctors on Wednesday, posting a message on her Instagram Stories page that read:

“Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital.”

However, Diaz appeared to be back in the hospital the very next day.

In a short video clip, she was seen wearing a mask, writing at the time: “I need a better hospital bruh. I hate it here. tbh.”

Diaz rose to small screen fame two years ago after being crowned the American Idol winner during a live (and remote, due to COVID-19) virtual episode of the long-running singing competition.

“My grandmother has been saying that she doesn’t believe that people like us can have their dreams come true,” the Harlem native previously said on the show.

“This is proof to her!”

An uplifting story to viewers, Diaz — who sang at subway stations while pursuing her dream and trying to make money — added back then:

“I kept on pushing, kept on singing and look where it’s brought me.

“I hope to inspire all the little girls who believe their dreams can’t come true.

“Anyone can do it.”

In June, Diaz opened up about her mental health struggles on social media, telling folks:

“I been tired, but also I really been kicking this depression’s A**! And that’s the thing about me. GOD HAS Me.

“No Weapon formed against me shall prosper in Jesus name. I’m so grateful to be a child of God. Knowing that no matter what, God will work it out, THAT KEEPS ME. #thankyouLord.”

Diaz signed a record deal with Hollywood Records after winning American Idol, but she left the label without ever releasing an album.

“I am making music. I just cannot afford to release music, because mixing and mastering music costs a lot of money. And I invested in myself and ended up broke.

“That’s the truth,” she said on Instagram in January, adding:

“It’s just hard because I’m coming out of pocket and I have bills to pay. And American Idol is not going to pay my bills.

“Lionel Richie’s not going to pay my bills. Katy Perry’s not going to pay my bills. Luke Bryan is not going to pay my bills. I have to pay my rent.

“I have to make sure that I’m eating every day, which is hard to do.”