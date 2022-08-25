Julia Fox Advocates Bringing Back Child Labor, Gets Roasted to a Crisp on TikTok

When the indie crime caper Uncut Gems debuted to surprisingly strong box office back in 2019, Julia Fox became something of an overnight sensation.

Her role as Adam Sandler’s sultry mistress made Fox the object of 10 million crushes, and the New York native stoked the flames of desire by cultivating an artsy mystique on social media.

Then Fox dated Kanye West after his split from Kim Kardashian, and a lot of her coolness went out the window.

Not only was Fox suddenly everywhere, resulting in a chronic case of overexposure, she also used her newfound mega-fame to give voice to some pretty ridiculous takes that she probably should have kept to herself.

Julia Fox voiced some controversial opinions on TikTok this week. And now she’s being roasted in the comments. (Photo via Instagram)

And she might have topped herself this week with a controversial opinion on parenting.

Addressing her 1.5 million TikTok followers, Fox revealed that her 19-month-old son Valentino “doesn’t care for his toys.”

“He is actually more interested in what I’m doing,” Fox said of her precocious offspring.

Fox then took credit for her child’s maturity, noting that she’s encouraged him to act like an adult since day one.

Julia Fox is out and about here with Kanye West. They sort of seem like a happy couple.

“I suggest that everyone buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom and start teaching them those life skills really young, so when they enter the real world they don’t have to outsource for everything,” Julia told her followers.

From there, Fox backs her theory up with historical precedent, arguing that childhood was “only invented in the 18th century” and before that, kids were “just regarded as little adults.”

“That’s why in a lot of old paintings the children don’t look the same way that we show them today, you know, with the like angelic features and all that stuff. They didn’t do that back then,” the actress added.

Julia Fox is exploring her centaur side in this pic. (Photo via Instagram)

“I think that the idea of childhood was invented as a way to just get parents to spend a lot of money on shit that kids don’t [need],” Fox continued.

“It’s not really teaching your kid anything, you just end up raising a kid that’s like helpless and doesn’t know what to do.”

Now, Julia was probably just trying to say that she thinks kids would benefit from being taught basic life skills at an earlier age.

But she certainly could have worded her comments more carefully.

As it is, Fox is getting flamed in the comments of her own TikTok post (which you can watch in its entirety above).

We feel for her, but some of the comments are undeniably hilarious.

Julia Fox does some casual modeling on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“I make my toddler file my taxes,” one person remarked.

“My baby carried his own bags home from the hospital after I gave birth,” another wrote.

You get the idea.

Julia Fox does some grocery shopping. (Photo via Instagram)

Julia has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most outspoken weirdos in recent months.

And while we may not always agree with what she has to say, we’re glad she’s out there saying it.

And we hope that despite the pushback she’s received, she’ll continue to let her freak flag fly!