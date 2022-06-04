NeNe Leakes: I Would Never Steal Anyone's Husband, Sheesh!

NeNe Leakes has a message for the haters.

Or, really, for one hater in particular.

As previously reported, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member was just sued for a rather unusual reason:

Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, the wife of Leakes' current boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, says NeNe slept with her husband while Malomine and Nyonisela were still married.

In North Carolina, yes... you can file a lawsuit against someone for this reason.

One can take an extramarital partner to court for "alienation of affection."

And, in this case, Malomine is demanding $100,000 from Leakes for causing emotional distress -- both due to the affair itself, and also for the damage to her psyche NeNe caused by sharing photos of herself and Nyonisela on social media.

This isn't the type of lawsuit you see very often, is it?

On Thursday, Leakes addressed the situation on an Instagram Live, where she told viewers to "show each other a little more love."

She also denied the allegation itself.

"I'm already out here a husband stealer and this is too much. And ain't nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never," she told followers.

"Nobody wants to steal nobody else's problems, honey."

In September, Gregg Leakes passed away from cancer at the age of 66.

NeNe went public with Nyonisela Sioh about three months later, uploading a photo of herself and her new boyfriend at a surprise party thrown for her by her son.

Going way back to the very first Real Housewives of Atlanta, Leakes infamously told Kim Zolciak-Biermann to "close your legs to married men."

The remark came after Zolciak-Biermann -- NeNe's long-time rival, who Leakes has said once hurled the N-Word in her direction -- told host Andy Cohen that "Big Poppa," with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship, was still legally married to his wife.

Leakes, meanwhile, isn't about to let this unusual lawsuit bring her down.

Or shut her up.

Not long after news of her strange legal situation went viral, Leakes shared several snapshots and videos with Sioh on her Instagram Story... including one clip of the couple driving in the car set to the tune of "Hrs and Hrs" by Muni Long.

"Yours, mine, ours," the lyrics to the song read across the screen.

"I could do this for hours. Sit and talk to you for hours."

Elsewhere, confirmed to The Shade Room on December 18 that she was no longer single, telling this outlet that she had Gregg's blessing to enter the dating market once again.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone," said Leakes in regard to this sensitive topic.

"Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing.

"His words to me were 'be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one."