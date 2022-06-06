Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Daughter's 1st Birthday. But Where Were William and Kate?!?

As previously reported, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with members of the Royal Family last week.

About two years after quitting their duties as part of this polarizing group of very rich people, the famous parents jetted overseas to help Queen Elizabeth II celebrate 70 years on the throne.

They were on hand Platinum Jubilee, a three-day long event that honored 70 years on the throne for her Majesty.

The appearance marked the first time Meghan and Harry returned together to the United Kingdom since their move to Los Angeles.

Toward the end of the event, meanwhile, the former actress and her handsome husband had a second reason to celebrate:

Daughter Lilibet turned one on Saturday!

According to The Sun, the informal garden party in this toddler's honor was held at Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage-- with picnic-style snacks, a birthday cake, balloons and party games.

“It was a lovely do and had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party,” a source told the aforementioned outlet.

Added this insider:

"There was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished.”

Harry’s first cousin, Zara Tindall, was in attendance at the party, along with her three children, Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1.

The same could be said for Harry's first cousin, Peter Phillips, and his daughters, Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10.

As you might expect, however, most of the attention paid was on two people NOT at the birthday shindig: Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Was this a blatant snub?

In the wake of a never-ending feud between Harry and William, along with endless chatter that Middleton pretty much hates Markle?

No, Entertainment Tonight reports.

This celebrity gossip outlet says that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge -- along with other members of the Royal Family, including Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward -- all traveled to different parts of the United Kingdom late last week as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The source is adamant the events were not planned to avoid Lilibet's birthday at home.

"It's simply a coincidence they fell on the same day," the source said.

"There was no intended slight."

Considering the history between this foursome, and considering that Megan and Harry weren't seated next to Kate and William at Platinum Jubilee event on Friday, plenty of observers aren't buying the above explanation.

They simply assume Kate and Williams had no interest in singing "Happy Birthday" to Lilibet.

We may never know the truth.

But Queen Elizabeth herself did spend time with the brand new one-year old.

“Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor Castle with Lilibet and Archie,” an insider previously told Us Weekly.

The visit came as the 96-year-old monarch canceled several events, even though she “really wanted to be there” for the celebrations.

“After reluctantly pulling out of Party at the Palace, spending time with her great-grandchildren and seeing Lilibet turn 1 added some light to her day,” this insider explained to this tabloid.

“She thinks they’re adorable and gave Lili and Archie gifts.”