Matthew Morrison Reacts to So You Think You Can Dance Firing, Shares Actual Text to Contestant

Matthew Morrison is here to defend himself.

And he's brought the receipts.

Earlier this week, the actor was fired as a judgge on So You Think You Can Dance, a move that came as a shock to viewers because the new season had only just begun.

According to sources at the time, Morrison was abruptly removed from his post due to an inappropriate text he sent to a contestant.

An insider with behind-the-scenes knowledge of the reality show told People Magazine that Morrison was let go from the program "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant."

"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," the insider clarified, adding:

"She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

This outlet emphasized that Morrison and the unnamed woman never actually met up... but Morrison now says that there's more to the story.

Or less, really, depending on how you look at it.

"It's unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," the actor said on Thursday in a lengthy and emotional viedo.

"So, in the interest of transparency ... I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show."

With that, Morrison read the following note, which was sent at 12:34 a.m. on April 25:

"Hey! It's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things ..."

Morrison went on to explain he wanted to connect with the contestant because they share a "mutual respect" for a choreographer, and he wanted to get this choreographer a job on So You Think You Can Dance.

According to TMZ, the contestant reached out to producers to complain about the strange text.

Morrison also said in his video that he had no idea judges were not permitted to make contact with contestants.

He also had a lot to say with all the so-called reporting out there.

"It's devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as clickbait," Morrison complained.

"I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it's ruining our society and we need to do better."

He concluded the footage as follows:

"In no way do I want this to take away from the show because dance has always been a unifying and healing modality.

"I genuinely wish all the contestants and my fellow judges all the best."

Many of the early-season So You Think You Can Dance episodes were taped awhile back, so Morrison will continue to appear until the show goes live and a replacement is brought in.

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show," said Morrison after news of his firing went public last month.

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly."

"I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."