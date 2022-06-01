Matthew Morrison Fired from So You Think You Can Dance for Sending Inappropriate Messages to Contestant

We have an update on Matthew Morrison getting relieved from his duties as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

And it doesn't paint the former Glee star in a very positive light.

An insider with behind-the-scenes knowledge of the reality show has told People Magazine that Morrison was fired from the program "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant."

Yikes, huh?!?

"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," the source told People.

"She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

The outlet added that Morrison and the unidentified female contestant "never met up off-set."

So it therefore sounds to us like less of a relationship... and more of Morrison acting like a shady douche canoe.

"It was just messages that crossed the line," the People source said.

News of Morrison's departure broke last Friday, just a few days after So You Think Can Dance kicked off Season 17 on Fox.

At the time, Morrison said in a statement that he was leaving the competition after failing to follow "competition production protocols."

We suppose that is technically accurate.

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show," Morrison said late last week.

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists,

"I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," the actor continued.

"I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

Morrison was part of an all-new judging panel on So You Think You Can Dance, which also includes JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

Because the dancing show's' early episodes were all pretaped, Morrison will still appear on the series through mid-June.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a new panelist is expected to be brought in in time for the next part of the competition, beginning June 15.

Along these same lines, an announcement about Morrison's successor is expected shortly.

At this time, Matthew Morrison has not commented on this report.

We'll update this story if the actor issues any sort of statement in response to these new allegations.