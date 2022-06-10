Joe Giudice to Teresa: Can I Bang Your Sister-In-Law?

Despite the fact that the dude is basically a walking red flag, Teresa Giudice is still engaged to Luis Ruelas.

Of course, Teresa is no stranger to dating and marrying beneath her.

Prior to Luis, she was married to Joe Giudice, and that unholy union ended with one of the messiest splits in the history of reality television.

As you probably recall, both Teresa and Joe went to prison before going their separate ways, and Joe got freakin' deported.

Even the Chrisleys aren't in that much trouble!

Anyway, Joe is unable to re-enter the country so he won't be in attendance at Teresa's wedding.

(Maybe he can livestream the ceremony all the way from sunny Italy!)

But the distance isn't preventing him from participating in the age-old wedding tradition of creeping out the bridal party with pervy comments.

Teresa turned 50 earlier this week, and she marked the occasion by posting a photo in which she's flanked by Luis' sisters.

"Thank you to my beautiful sisters in love for always giving me a reason to smile," Giudice captioned the photo.

And it seems that Joe couldn't take his eyes off the woman on the left, who, as several fans pointed out, bears a slight resemblance to Teresa's fellow Bravo star Kelly Bensimon.

“Is the tall one married?” Joe asked in the comments, according to In Touch.

Fans seemed to be amused by Joe's comment, but many pointed out that even if she's single, Luis' sister probably isn't on the hunt for a 50-year-old felon who's not even allowed to enter the US.

But hey, you can't blame the guy for shooting his shot!

And Joe's not the only Bravo-lebrity whose wedding etiquette could use a little work.

Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer recently leaked the date and venue of Teresa's wedding, which means the ceremony is now vulnerable to being mobbed by overly-enthusiastic fans.

To her credit, Teresa took the news of the leak like a sport.

She's keeping the date and venue, and she hasn't even uninvited Ramona.

“I’m sure she didn’t mean to do it,” Teresa said during a red carpet interview at the MTV TV and Movie Awards.

Teresa noted that Ramona was quick to apologize for the faux pas, explaining that she simply became overwhelmed with excitement, as Teresa's invitation was “the best [she’s] ever gotten.”

"I called her and said, ‘Please, take it down.’ And she said, actually yeah, I think she said, ‘Yeah, I’m sorry. I was so excited. … I get invited to a lot of weddings,’" Giudice said.

"I was like, ‘That’s no problem, that’s OK.’”

For those who are unfamiliar with Jersey insecurity, there are few classier wedding gifts than a Manhattan socialite telling a Garden State ex-con that her wedding invitation was the best she's ever seen.

Speaking of invites, we hope Teresa sent one to Joe.

Obviously he can't attend, but he might feel so guilty about hitting on Luis' sister that he'll send some sort of really expensive present!