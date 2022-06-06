Butch Baltierra JAILED in Michigan for Operating Under the Influence

Butch Baltierra is once again in trouble with the law.

Big time.

The father of MTV star Tyler Baltierra, Butch was placed behind bars on Friday after being arrested in Michigan on a charge of OUI (Operating Under the Influence).

Baltierra was actually arrested for this offense in March 2020 -- his third time getting booked for drinking too much before getting behind the wheel -- and then pleaded guilty in March.

Butch, who had been residing in Texas, has a very unfortunate history of substance abuse.

According to his famous son, Butch had recently fallen off the wagon and lost touch with both Tyler and Tyler's wife, Catelynn.

Back in March 2020, though, Catelynn opened up about the troubles facing her father-in-law.

“We don’t really talk to [Butch] that much,” she told In Touch, approximately two years after Butch had checked into rehab and seemingly turned his life around.

“Honestly, we don’t really know exactly how he’s doing," Catelynn added just over two years ago.

In his Instagram Live last month, meanwhile, Tyler said he that Butch had found himself a sugar mama.

That may sound appealing to some readers.

But Tyler was quick to point out all the problems associated with this unnamed woman.

“He’s with this chick who has got lots of money, so he’s kind of got this endless enabler, really," Tyler told followers, adding sadly:

"They’re in a toxic... they ain’t in a good situation… I’ve gotten to a point where I’ve just accepted him. He’s an addict. Relapse is part of it."

So very, very sad.

In this latest case, Butch is expected to remain in jail until at least June 25.

After pleading guilty in March, Butch was ordered not to possess a deadly weapon... to have his vehicle immobilized for one year... to refrain from “assaultive or threatening behavior” ...and to participate in both mental health treatment and an inpatient/residential substance abuse treatment program.

Once free from prison?

He will be forbidden from buying, using or possessing alcohol or entering any establishment that serves it.

He will be placed on probation and need to submit to alcohol and drug tests and perform 360 hours of community service.

Neither Tyler nor Catelynn has commented on Butch's latest legal run-in.

We've been here before with the guy, but it's never too late.

Let's all hope and pray Butch Baltierra finds a way to turn his life around for good.