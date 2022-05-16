Scott Disick's Reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Has Fans Concerned

Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in a small, private ceremony in Santa Barbara.

It was not the couple's first trip down the aisle -- Travis and Kourtney exchanged vows in Vegas last month, but they weren't legally married until this week.

The news came as no surprise, of course.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged back in October, and they've been posting nonstop PDA on social media for the entirety of their relationship.

So Kourtney's most high-profile ex, Scott Disick, certainly wasn't caught off guard by this latest development.

But that doesn't mean he was emotionally prepared for it.

Scott has not explicitly addressed Kourtney's joyous news, but some fans think he made his feelings clear in a non-direct way.

On Sunday, just hours after news of Kourtney and Travis' wedding went public, Scott took to Instagram to share the photo above.

"Just me and my boy," he captioned the pic.

The photo appears to show Scott and his son Reign enjoying the view from Disick's backyard.

Again, in no way did Scott directly comment on the Kourtney situation, but many commenters saw the post as his way of expressing his feelings.

"Oh Scott, good to see you focusing on you and your family right now," one person wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"You will pull through this Scott," another added.

"Just keep spending time with your kids," a third wrote.

Needless to say, Scott's followers are reading a lot into this post, and there might not be as much there as they seem to think.

But it's reasonable to conclude that Disick is having a rough time in the wake of news that the mother of his three children is officially married.

Scott has described Kourtney as "the one that got away," and he's confirmed that his unwillingness to tie the knot was one of the primary points of contention during their relationship.

The most recent episode of The Kardashians showed Scott lashing out at not being invited to Kris Jenner's birthday and complaining that he feels Kourtney's family has abandoned him in the months since she started dating Travis.

That might seem like an unreasonable complaint, but it's important to bear in mind that Scott was with Kourtney for almost ten years.

They have three kids together, and Scott's own parents have passed away, so the Kardashians really are the closest thing he has to a family.

Of course, Disick didn't always treat Kourtney well during their time together, and it makes sense that Kards would remain loyal to Kourtney.

Scott really has no grounds to complain, but it makes sense that he's not thrilled with the manner in which he's been sort of unceremoniously tossed aside.

And if he were genuinely happy for his ex, he probably would have made his feelings known on Instagram in some way.

After all, Scott has been in the spotlight long enough to know how his silence would be interpreted.

Hopefully, he's privately congratulated Kourtney and Travis -- and with any luck, Scott and Kourt will soon be able to resume the civil co-parenting relationship that they enjoyed for so many years.