Riverdale CANCELED After 7 Seasons, Premiere Pushed Back to 2023

It's the end of the line for Archie and company.

But fans of Riverdale won't need to say goodbye for quite awhile still.

On Thursday, The CW announced that it was pulling the plug on this popular drama after a fun-filled seven seasons, adding that its final premiere won't air until some time in early 2023.

“I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff,” CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said during an executive call Thursday.

“We had a long conversation with [executive producer] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday, who is thrilled by this news, and we will treat the show in the manner it deserves…

"We want to make sure it goes out the right way.

“I think they, too, felt that seven years is the right amount. As a fan myself, I do want to do what is right for the show.”

Riverdale Season 6 kicked off last fall with a five-episode “Rivervale” event that saw Archie and company face a macabre series of supernatural adventures, as Kiernan Shipka even made a cameo by to reprise her Netflix role as teen witch Sabrina Spellman.

It then returned in March 2022 with a new time slot and a fresh foe in Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea), the posh newcomer who quickly took over the town with his mysterious mind-control powers.

However, those unaware can rest assured:

Archie, Betty, Jughead and Cheryl eventually learned they had mysterious powers of their own.

Based on the famous Archie Comics, Riverdale features KJ Apa as Archie Andrews... Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones... Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper ... and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge.

Riverdale was renewed for Season 7 in March, along with fellow CW dramas The Flash, All American, Superman & Lois, Walker, Kung Fu and Nancy Drew.

We can't say at the moment just how many episodes will comprise the show's concluding run, Pedowitz said he does “not believe it will be a shortened season."

The show -- which was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa -- earned accolades over years at the People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and Kids' Choice Awards.

"I feel sad, you know, it's going to be really hard to say goodbye to Archie, to Riverdale, to the sets, to our crew," Apa told Entertainment Tonight after the announcement was made.

"We've created so many memories on this show, for both ourselves and for the fans, so it's going to be hard."

Added the actor:

"I think it's perfect -- all great things have to come to an end. I feel good about it."