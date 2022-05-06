Kevin Samuels, Controversial YouTube Star, Dead at 57

Kevin Samuels, a wildly popular YouTube personality who became known for his controversial and unique pieces of relationship advice, has passed away.

The sad news was confirmed on Friday by his mother to NBC News, several hours after speculation started to spread across Twitter and other platforms.

Samuels was 57 years old.

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," Beverly Samuels-Burch said in a phone call to this outlet in reference to the aforementioned rumors.

"All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

No cause of death has been confirmed at this time.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, however, emergency medical technicians were called to Kevin's home Thursday morning for a "person injured," finding Kevin unresponsive on the floor of his apartment upon their arrival.

By the time police hit the scene, first responders were performing CPR on an unresponsive man later identified as Samuels.

The official document state that cops spoke to a woman at the scene... who said she met KevinSamuels onWednesday night and spent the night with him at his place in Atlanta.

The woman -- who is a nurse -- said Samuels started to complain of chest pains on Thursday morning.

She attempted to offer assistance, only for the star to collapse on top of her; at which time she called 911.

Samuels, who died at Piedmont Hospital, said had an enormous following on social media, including 1.42 million YouTube subscribers.

He rose to fame over this medium by stirring debate with his hot takes on dating, love and relationships.

Recently, for example, Samuels stoked some major debate by saying unmarried women over 35 are "leftovers," saying precisely:

“If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman…you are what is left. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you whether you want to hear it or not...

"Men know that there is likely something wrong with you -- that you can not be an adjustable six or higher -- 35 and unmarried. Something wrong with you. That’s where men automatically coming at it."

On his website, Samuels called himself a "relationship guru" and advertised his company as follows:

The premier image consultancy designed exclusively for men who want an upgrade on their appearance.

From shopping to grooming, suits to shorts street to the boardroom, we help great guys look and feel their best. Don’t let FEAR of the unknown stop you from making a great change in your life

May he rest in peace.