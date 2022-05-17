Jen Armstrong and Ryne Holliday: It's Over! After 8 Years of Marriage!

Jen Armstrong is a plastic surgeon who fixes various body parts of patients for a living.

But The Real Housewives of Orange County star has now confirmed that there's one thing she now realizes she can never fix:

Her marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly and other celebrity gossip outlets, the Bravo personality filed for legal separation from her spouse earlier this month.

The physician listed ”irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the break-up and is seeking legal and physical custody of the ex-couple's three kids, asking for Holliday to have visitation.

The estranged spouses got married in November 2013.

They 10-year-old twins Vince and Vera, along with 9-year-old son Robert.

For the record, Armstrong also wants the court to terminate spousal support for both parties.

Jen joined the cast of this long-running series on Season 16.

Almost immediately, viewers detected tension in their union, however, as the couple struggled to balance romance, parenthood and their respective prrofessions.

“We’ve had a challenging relationship and people can be very judgmental. A lot of people have reached out and said, ‘Oh, you deserve better. How do you let him treat you that way?’

"But they’re not in the day to day. They don’t know the history,” Armstrong told Us Weekly in February.

Of note to many Bravo fans was a dinner party at Heather and Terry Dubrow's home, which aired on a recent episode and which featured Armstrong drinking A LOT of alcohol.

After Holliday appeared to be uncomfortable at the gathering, due to his wife's intoxication, the Botched star concluded that their relationship was a “mess.”

Not long afterward, Armstrong and Holliday gave separation a try.

"I'm just going to be honest. We actually separated," she told Page Six about three months ago. "We separated and then lived life without each other."

At the time of this same E! interview, though, Armstrong said she and Holliday had since reunited and were in a "great place," partly due to therapy sessions they attended as a couple.

Alas, the reconciliation didn't last very long.

“I would say that the show put a magnifying glass on what was going on in our marriage that we had ignored for so many years when both of us were not happy," Armstrong added to Us Weekly this winter.

News of Armstrong and Holliday’s split comes amid a hiatus for The Real Housewives of Orange Country, with no cast information yet released about Season 17.

To the former spouses' credit, they also spent time as a family just a day before Armstrong's legal papers were filed.

“What a magical day in Disneyland with the family!,” Armstrong wrote via Instagram as a caption to the photo above on Monday.

“Thank you @disneyland for the amazing tour and day filled with laughs, smiles, and pure magic!!!!

"Feeling like a little kid again!.”