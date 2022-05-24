Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson "F---ed Up" His Paternity Scandal, Sucks as a Partner

Khloe Kardashian appeared this week on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, opening up about a number of personal topics.

Most notably, however, the reality star honed in on ex-boyfriend and perpetual baby daddy Tristan Thompson, cutting the NBA player some slack as a human being.

But also trashing him pretty hard as a significant other, particularly when it came to the revelation last year that he impregnated a woman named Maralee Nichols.

As most celebrity gossip followers know by now, Thompson initially denied having procreated withh Nichols.

According to messages he allegedly sent her, submitted by Nicholas as part of her paternity lawsuit several months ago, Thompson also offered Maralee $75,000 to get an abortion... while claiming he would play absolutely no role in the upbringing of their son.

What a sweetheart, right?

In January, however, after the results of a DNA test came back positive, Tristan admitted to fathering Nichols' baby.

Speaking about the scandal on the aforementioned podcast, Kardashian stated the obvious -- that Thompson handled this affair in a horrible manner -- while providing some details on just how she learned about it.

“I mean, all of it is f—ked up, like, can there be like a little respect?” Khloe said on air.

“Could you have let me know before I find out on Daily Mail? That would be nice.”

Indeed, Khloe learned about the paternity suit at about the same exact time as you did.

To her credit, however, Khloe has never really trashed Thompson in public.

Not even after he cheated on her multiple times -- including when she was pregnant with their daughter and also early last year, with Nichols.

Why call out the father of your only kid to the whole world, you know?

Along these same impressive lines, Khloe spoke pretty highly of Thompson as a human being in her podcast interview.

“I also think that, you know, people do make mistakes and he’s still a good person. He’s not a good partner with me,” Khloe explained this week.

“And I want everyone to still have a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life.

"He’s always going to be in my life because of True. And he’s a great dad.

"That’s really all I need to focus on is just his relationship with True."

Khloe added that Hulu viewers will see the fallout from this scandal play out later this season on The Kardashians.

She also said that she and Tristan aren't on outwardly bad terms.

"I just appreciate that we get along really well," she said, noting that True "FaceTimes him every night and it’s just very, like, cordial. There’s just not drama...

"Like to me, the facts are the facts. What are we continuously fighting about? … I don't need to know everything, but I know the facts and that's enough for me."