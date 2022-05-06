Jason Oppenheim to Chrishell Stause: Please Dump G Flip and Take Me Back!

Folks, Jason Oppenheim has regrets.

As you may already know, Oppenheim broke up with Chrishell Stause last year after just five months of dating.

And it seems that the Selling Sunset star would do just about anything to win back his castmate and fellow real estate broker.

Unfortunately, Oppenheim's change of heart happened much too late.

Chrishell has moved on and is currently dating G Flip, a 27-year-old, non-binary Australian pop star.

Needless to say, her ex -- who's still playing the "not ready to commit" card at 45 -- is probably seeming pretty lame by comparison.

That's bad news for Jason, who is still very, very hung up on Chrishell.

And if his comments on the Sunset reunion show are any indication, he won't be getting over her anytime soon.

"It's been a few months but I'm still just going through stuff and I think there was a lot of love between us, and I still care about her very much, this has been a very difficult breakup," Oppenheim said.

"I can never think more highly of someone than I do Chrishell she was an amazing girlfriend, and she would be an amazing mom," he added.

"It's not that I think I made the wrong decision it's just that I had a lot of respect and still have the upmost respect for Chrishell and still love her as much today. It's difficult."

"I actually came into today feeling like really strong and confident and where we've been able to get our friendship, I mean obviously Jason is not one to show emotion very often so that just completely caught me off guard," Chrishell said, clearly moved by Jason's comments.

"It makes it very difficult when you still have feelings there, it's easier to get over someone when they piss you off, in this case it's just been a little more tough."

"I think there's a lot to work through, and we're getting there," Oppenheim responded, with Stause adding that "they haven't had time or space to move on yet"

The reunion featured a never-before-seen clip in which Jason had a candid conversation with Mary Fitzgerald and opened up about his fractured relationship.

"Basically, I went into this deciding to have a baby with Chrishell, because the situation is perfect, I trust her, I respect her, I think she'd be an excellent mother, it's a dream," Oppenheim said.

"But I think the more I thought about it, I went into the other direction. I just felt like this is not the time in my life when I want to have a family. I feel like I f--ked it up, I feel also guilt we were happy and f**ked something up that was really good, and she's in pain and I caused that," he continued.

"The love of my life yeah, and now I have to deal with her being happy with someone else and I'm probably never going to meet someone like that again. So it f--king sucks."

Chrishell described her situation with Jason as "complicated," noting that it's been "good to have space" and "find that separation where we can" as they continue working together at The Oppenheim Group.

"No one did anything wrong, which makes it harder," she added.

From there, Chrishell opened up about her new relationship.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone, their name's G Flip, they're non-binary and they are an extremely talented musician and it started because I was just going to be in their video, I love acting and with the job I have I don't always get to do it," she said.

While clearly still distraught over the breakup, Jason took the high road, saying of G Flip:

"They seem like a badass and the smile that's been on your face for the last couple of minutes makes me very happy so I'm proud of you."

"I know being in this position we get judged constantly but at the end of the day I'm so happy and if that angers someone then that's not really my problem," Chrishell replied.

It certainly won't be easy -- but it sounds like these two will eventually be able to enjoy a platonc friendship/professional partnership.