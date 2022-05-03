Josh Hall Issues Passionate Defense of Christina Haack as a Mother

Josh Hall would like your attention.

Because he's sick, tired and extremely irritated over the type of attention that's been paid of late to his wife, Christina Haack.

Hall and Haack got married in April, marking the latter's third union after her 2016 divorce from former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and her 2020 divorce from Ant Anstead.

Christina shares two kids with Tarek and one with Anstead.

About a week ago, Anstead filed for full custody of the ex-couple's two-year old, stating in his legal papers that Christina is an irresponsible mother.

According to Anstead, Christina has spent an average of "9 full days each month" with Hudson over the last 20 months.

He also accused his ex-wife of exploiting their toddler, Hudson, sharing his photo on social media at all times in order to build her following -- and even using the child at times in paid/sponsored posts that earn Christina money.

In response to the accusations?

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me," Christina said late last month, adding:

"If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.

"I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Now, meanwhile, Hall has come out in strong support of his spouse.

"Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy," wrote Hall as a caption to a photo of himself, Haack and her kids on Instagram.

"What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development.

"Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common.

"So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma."

Hall went on to gush over his better half, with whom he'll soon be starring on a new HGTV series.

"Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does," he continued.

"I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it."

Concluded Hall in his passionate post:

There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth.

I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture.

She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case.