Jordan Peterson Rage-Quits Twitter After Getting Dunked On by Basically Everyone

Notorious internet weirdo Jordan Peterson body-shamed model Yumi Nu this week after her glorious Sports Illustrated debut.

Misogyny is nothing new for Peterson, who has defined his entire career as an alleged "thinker" against women's rights, among other things.

This time, his claim that "authoritarian tolerance" was trying to psyop people into finding a gorgeous plus size model hot got him deservedly mocked.

Peterson found the hard-earned backlash too much, and issued a lengthy rant before rage-quitting Twitter.

I want to start with Yumi Nu, a drop-dead gorgeous model whose Sports Illustrated cover broke barriers for plus size and Asian American models.

This should have been her moment and hers alone.

The only upside to Peterson's hissy fit over not being personally aroused by her is that more people are aware of her ... and, of course, that Peterson quit Twitter.

Different people have different tastes, so just as not everyone is personally attracted to Kendall Jenner, not everyone is personally attracted to Yumi Nu.

That's ... just part of being a person. Some are into both, some are into neither, but it's just a matter of personal preference.

Unless, of course, you are are prone to spin wild conspiracies about paternalistic mind-control aimed at tricking people into popping boners for models you don't view as "default."

Unfortunately, that describes Jordan Peterson pretty accurately.

Red pill dudes, incels, and more or less any demographic that bemoans human rights as they apply to women (and others) tend to regard him as an "intellectual," all evidence to the contrary.

This week, Peterson decided to body-shame Yumi, as if to make his personal tastes her problem.

"Sorry. Not beautiful," Peterson tweeted disparagingly. "And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that."

While authoritarian tolerance is a ridiculous turn of phrase, the underlying sentiment is clear.

He believes that only specific body types are attractive -- not to him, but universally -- and that there is some sort of conspiracy trying to hypnotize the public consciousness into believing otherwise.

We're not putting words into Peterson's mouth. Unfortunately, too many words already spew forth from it on their own.

"It's a conscious progressive attempt to manipulate & retool the notion of beauty," he insisted.

Peterson went on to claim that this is "reliant on the idiot philosophy that such preferences are learned & properly changed by those who know better."

"Rage away, panderers," Peterson spat in response to being thoroughly (and frankly hilariously) owned in replies and quote tweets.

"And tell me you believe that such images are not conscious and cynical manipulation by the oh-so virtuous politically correct," he added.

Remember, bad people think that anything outside of their personal experiences is "pandering," "PC," "woke," or whichever malicious buzzword their echo chambers are using these days.

"I recently stopped accessing Twitter for three weeks as an experiment. I had some of my staff post video links etc. It was a genuine relief," Peterson wrote.

"I started to read & write more," he boasted. "I started using it again, a few days ago, and I would say that my life got worse again almost instantly."

Well, well, if it isn't the direct consequences of his own pointless malice.

"The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else," Peterson griped.

"I like to follow the people I know," he went on, "but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane."

Twitter has many flaws -- and if Peterson's fellow Dunning-Kruger provocateur Elon Musk has his way, it will have even more. But this seems to be of Peterson's own doing.

"So I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again," Peterson revealed.

"If I have something to say I'll write an article or make a video," he added ominously.

"If the issue is not important enough to justify that," Peterson explained, "then perhaps it would be best to just let it go." We would love to see it.

As we previously noted when we reported on Jordan's initial outburst against Yumi, some of his critics were misguided, targeting his appearance.

The fact of the matter is that even if he were the most handsome man alive, his malicious body-shaming of Yumi would immoral and despicable.

And, of course, his bizarre conspiracy theory alleging that Sports Illustrated is carrying out some sort of MK Ultra mind game to thirst trap people would still be warped and laughable.

Some of Peterson's critics were also so eager to (deservedly) clown on him that they seemingly ignored the body-shaming.

It's grimly worth noting that the societal fringes where Peterson and fellow outspoken misogynist influencers thrive are not the only spaces where body-shaming takes place.

Sports Illustrated is really just making a sound business decision by thirst trapping a different section of customers, but Peterson isn't the only one who needs to examine how he views women's bodies.