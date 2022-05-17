Jordan Peterson Body-Shames Yumi Nu, Blames "Authoritarian Tolerance" in Unhinged Rant

If you're not familiar with the infamous Jordan Peterson, you might need to update your list of "first date red flags."

The self-described "thinker" is a favored figure in misogynistic circles, and he is sometimes seen as a "gateway" to more virulent hatred.

This week, Sports Illustrated debuted the cover photo of model Numi Yu.

Jordan Peterson called her unattracted, railed against "authoritarian tolerance," and after being rightly mocked, is departing Twitter in a huff.

Sorry, we know that this is a lot to take in, so we'll walk you through it quickly and as clearly as possible.

Yumi Nu is a model, and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Over the years, countless cover models have been to the tastes of some but not others. That's normal.

What's not normal is using conspiracy theorist language and acting as if human beauty is a matter of inborn truth, not personal taste.

"Sorry. Not beautiful," Peterson tweeted. "And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that."

While authoritarian tolerance is an inherently funny term, the notorious hack did not stop there.

"It's a conscious progressive attempt to manipulate & retool the notion of beauty," he claimed.

Peterson alleged that this is "reliant on the idiot philosophy that such preferences are learned & properly changed by those who know better."

In reality, of course, different people have different bodies and different tastes. Why would any mainstream magazine cater to only one body type indefinitely?

"Rage away, panderers," Peterson declared as the gleeful and hard-earned mockery poured in.

"And tell me you believe that such images are not conscious and cynical manipulation by the oh-so virtuous politically correct," he insisted.

To people who view certain humans as "default," any other depiction of existence is seen as "pandering," "PC," "woke," or whichever buzzword gets the best response from their malicious echo chambers.

"I recently stopped accessing Twitter for three weeks as an experiment. I had some of my staff post video links etc. It was a genuine relief," Peterson claimed in another tweet.

"I started to read & write more," he continued. "I started using it again, a few days ago, and I would say that my life got worse again almost instantly."

As replies quickly noted, the world at large was worse off upon his return. Funny coincidence.

"The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else," Peterson complained.

"I like to follow the people I know," he wrote, "but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane."

There are many vulnerable individuals with small accounts who face targeted harassment ... but that truly does not describe Peterson's situation.

"So I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again," Peterson announced.

"If I have something to say I'll write an article or make a video," he threatened.

"If the issue is not important enough to justify that," Peterson concluded, "then perhaps it would be best to just let it go." Please.

Some have highlighted Jordan's appearance when noting that he should not be insulting Yumi, but that misses the point.

It would also be wrong for an attractive person to body-shame Yumi, and not only because body-shaming is malicious garbage anyway.

Yumi is hot to some people. Emily Ratajkowski is hot to some people. Others are attracted to both, or to neither. None of these is a more "natural" position than another.

Contrary to Peterson's panic at the thought of not finding magazine covers enticing in 2022, showing different body types is good business because one appeals to a broader audience.

Meanwhile, the one highlight in all of this is that thousands -- if not millions -- of people who would never have glanced at a Sports Illustrated cover have discovered Yumi.

Nothing brings the internet together like absolutely obliterating a malicious man who believes himself to be unknowably wise.