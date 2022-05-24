Grey's Anatomy: Could It Continue Without Ellen Pompeo?!?

This much we know about Grey's Anatomy:

It has been renewed for Season 19.

This much we assume about Grey's Anatomy:

It will never go off the air.

This is a show that has survived a number of backstage scandals, along with the departures of numerous original cast members -- including Patrick Dempsey, who allegedly terrorized the set toward the end of his run as Derek Shepherd.

And yet: Grey's Anatomy remains on the air, and it remains a strong performer for ABC on Thursday nights, as well.

Heck, it just celebrated its 400th episode on the air!

What does the future hold, however?

Pompeo has openly said she's anxious to move on from both the series and even acting in general -- but that the money keeps pulling her back in.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this week, however, Pompeo hinted that she really might be done with Grey's Anatomy... but that the show could possibly go on without her.

"Shonda and I, I think -- we'll see, we'll see," Pompeo told ET, referring to creator and close friend Shonda Rhimes.

"Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show."

Pompeo went on to cite the impact Grey's Anatomy has had beyond the average television viewer, especially in the wake of how it tackled COVID-19 last season.

"It's inspired so many generations of healthcare workers, so, I think for for the young people, it's a really good piece of content and we're going to try to keep it going for the young people," the star said, before offering up the following bombshell:

"Not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me."

Keep it going beyond me. Can you even imagine a Grey's Anatomy without Ellen Pompeo?!?

When asked what the series would even be without her main character, whose Anatomy would even be at the center of it, so to speak, Pompeo replied:

“We’ll find someone, or maybe, we won’t.”

As previously cited, Pompeo has been refreshingly candid about her desire to move on from this nearly 20-year long gig.

She signed a deal in 2018 that paid her $20 million per season and then signed a new one to take her through Season 19 -- despite having reservations about the program having any new stories to tell.

“I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’” Pompeo told Insider in December 2021, adding:

“Everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.’”

So true.

So honest.

Despite Pompeo's sort of hilarious efforts to end the procedural drama, Grey’s Anatomy was renewed in January for season 19.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” Rhimes said in a statement at the time.

“This is a true testament to [showrunner] Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week.”

Grey’s Anatomy’s season 18 finale airs on ABC Thursday, May 26, at 8/7c.