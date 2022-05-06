G Flip: Who the Heck is Chrishell Stause's New Girlfriend?!?

Hey, did you hear?

Chrishell Stause has a new significant other.

And the Internet has a new woman to buzz over, ask questions about and investigate via social media and other platforms.

On Friday, the 40-year old Selling Sunset star posted the above photo on Instagram, having said on the May 6 episode of her reality show:

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

Revealing how the couple connected, Stause continued:

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it.

"At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

So that explains how Stause and G Flip met and connected.

But many folks out there were left pondering a simple question after learning about the couple:

Who, exactly, is G Flip?!?

Let's find out, shall we?

G Flip was born Georgia Claire Flipo in Melbourne, Australia. They are 27 years old.

G Flip plays guitar, bass, and keys -- but they love the drums the most.

"My uncle bought me a little blue drumkit…

"I remember trying to be tough and not cry but I was so happy I got a drumkit that I went to the toilet by myself and cried a little bit," they previously told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

G Flip started writing music at 14 and, at 19, joined the Melbourne band EMPRA as a drummer.

In 2017, the band split, and G Flip responded by working to learn the skills they needed to start a solo career.

According to Billboard, G Flip's debut solo album peaked at number-six on the Australia Albums chart.

It also earned G Flip nominations in the Breakthrough Artist and Best Independent Release categories at the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards (essentially, the Australian version of the Grammys)

G Flip has grand amibitions for their career.

"I struggled with my sexual and gender identity for years because there wasn't anyone that I felt could relate to me," G Flip said around the release of the track GAY 4 ME.

"I wish I had a non-binary, gay, lead-singing drummer to watch; it would've calmed the dark, confused voices in my head that told me I didn't belong anywhere as my authentic self.

"If I am able to silence those voices for someone else, my job on this planet is done."

Stause, of course, dated her boss, Jason Oppenheim, for five months last year.

Like many others, he's now trying to process her new relationship.

"It's been a few months but I'm still just going through stuff and I think there was a lot of love between us, and I still care about her very much, this has been a very difficult breakup," Oppenheim said on the latest Selling Sunset reunion, adding:

"I can never think more highly of someone than I do Chrishell she was an amazing girlfriend, and she would be an amazing mom."

Oppenheim and Stause split because the latter wants kids, while the former does not.

"The more I thought about it, I went into the other direction," Oppenheim said on the reunion.

"I just felt like this is not the time in my life when I want to have a family. I feel like I f--ked it up, I feel also guilt we were happy and f**ked something up that was really good, and she's in pain and I caused that.

"The love of my life yeah, and now I have to deal with her being happy with someone else and I'm probably never going to meet someone like that again. So it f--king sucks."