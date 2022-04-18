Travis Barker Defends Kourtney Kardashian PDA: It's Just a Finger Up the Ass!

You might've thought that you knew just about everything there is to know about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

After all, these two have been very public about every stage of their relationship, and now that Kourtney and Travis are "married," they seem to enjoy sharing (some would say oversharing) with fans more than ever.

For the most part, the feedback that they receive from their millions of followers is positive.

But the couple has more than their fair share of haters, as well.

Take, for example, the rando who commented on Travis' recent workout photos.

Barker posted the pics to promote his Barker Wellness fitness brand.

Is he attempting to cash in on his association with the Kardashians and launching a project that he probably wouldn't be involved with if he were still best known as the drummer from Blink-182?

Probably! But we certainly don't blame the guy!

Might as well cash in on the public's fascination with his personal life!

Anyway, one of Travis' followers rudely pointed out that pics of Barker without Kourt by his side are a rarity these days:

“No kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking," this person commented.

Without missing a beat -- as befits a drummer -- Barker promptly roasted the anonymous hater into oblivion:

“Still got the finger up the ass, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée,” Barker replied.

Fans, of course, loved this rare show of aggression from the usually docile drummer.

“Travis is a f–king savage!!” one follower replied, according to Page Six.

“Don’t f–k with his fiancé [sic] and her family hahahaha," another added.

It was actually a pretty mild reply, but it goes to show that Travis will not tolerate criticism of Kourtney in the same way that he might ignore insults pertaining to other aspects of his personal life.

Interestingly, Barker referred to Kourt as his fiancée, seemingly confirming that the two of them are not actually man and wife.

While they exchanged vows in front of an ordained Elvis impersonator earlier this month, it appears that Travis and Kourtney are not legally married.

Rather, the ceremony was a symbolic one, with more festivities to follow.

A rep for the couple says they always planned on having several weddings, and we're sure that one of them will be legally binding.

So the fans who are concerned that the couple got hitched without a prenup can breathe a sigh of relief:

It seems that both parties still have time to protect their assets before they make it official.

Speaking of assets, Barker's new fitness brand already has over 82,000 followers on Instagram!

According to its page, Barker Wellness provides "premium quality and ethically made vegan, cannabinoid-infused wellness products for your body and mind."

We're not sure what any of that means, but given the Kard clan's previous successes with brand building, we're sure Barker Wellness will be printing money in no time.

Now, we're not saying that Travis hooked up with Kourtney just so he could take advantage of Kris Jenner's business acumen, but it's certainly a nice perk!