The Real Canceled After 8 Seasons; Co-Host Blames COVID-19

It's no longer time for television viewers to get real.

Or get The Real, we should say.

On their small screens, that is.

This is an unnecessarily long and confusing way saying that Warner Bros. and Telepictures -- who produce and distribute the daytime talk show -- announced on Friday that the program had been canceled after eight seasons.

Co-hosts Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais also confirmed the unfortunate news, sharing messages about the cancelation on their respective social media pages.

"In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down," Love wrote in her post, citing a certain global pandemic and adding:

"We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show."

"It's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!" she continued, citing the show's success over the years at the Emmy Awards.

In a tweet of her own, meanwhile, Beauvais, wrote of the series' cancelation:

"It as a fun ride!! Got to work with an [sic] group of amazing women and crew."

The actress, who is also a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, added a trio of praying hand emojis.

Fellow co-hosts Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Jeannie Mai Jenkins have not yet yet commented on the development.

The Real premiered in 2013 with two additional stars: Tamera Mowry and Tamar Braxton.

Over the course of its run, the program took home three Daytime Emmys.

The series' first three seasons consisted of pre-taped episodes, but switched to live shows in season 4 to promote more fan participation, according to Variety.

In May 2016, after two seasons, Braxton said she was leaving the talk show, citing her desire to "concentrate on her solo career."

She was replaced by actress/comedian Amanda Seales, who joined the cast in January 2020 during Season 6.

The 40-year old then departed the series the following June, stating at the time that she "was being asked to not talk about certain things that felt like a betrayal to my people."

In July of that year, Mowry-Housley also went public with her exit from the daytime talk show.

She was later replaced by Beauvais, who joined the cast as a permanent co-host in August 2020.

The series was Warner Bros.'s longest-running daytime syndicated talk show behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Jenny Jones Show, the former of which is coming to an end on May 26.