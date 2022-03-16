The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Coming to an End! On This Exact Date!

Ellen DeGeneres is preparing for her final curtain call.

On Wednesday, the daytime talk show announced the exact date on which it will sign on forever.

The series finale has been scheduled for May 26, 2022.

DeGeneres has been dancing for fans and entertaining guests for 19 seasons... but she garnered MAJOR backlash in 2020 after reports surfaced of her being a huge, gigantic, egotisticial bully.

According to a bombshell Buzzfeed article back then, a multitude of insiders alleged that crew members were treated horribly on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Most damning of all, the outlet spoke to one current employee and 10 former employees, each of whom shared troubling stories of their time behind the scenes.

The ex-employees said they were fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days... faced microaggressions ... and were subjected to favoritism by executive producers.

Ellen addressed these allegations to open Season 18.

“I want to say I am so sorry to the people who are affected," Ellen said in her monologue at the time.

"I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility.

"And I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Firing back against claims that she's phony and duplicitous and manipulative -- that her on-air persona is a total 180 from her real persona -- DeGeneres added:

“The truth is, I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things,” she said in September 2020.

“Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient -- and I am working on all of that.

"I am a work in progress, and I am especially working on the impatience thing and it’s not going well because it’s not happening fast enough. I will tell you that.”

Throughout the years, Ellen has hosted over 4,000 guests and distributed nearly half a billion dollars in giveaways, according to the program.

Special guests over the next couple months will include:

Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Jennifer Garner.

Channing Tatum.

Serena Williams.

Zac Efron.

Adam Levine.

Gwen Stefani.

David Letterman.

Kim Kardashian.

"The lineup of special guests will pay tribute to the trailblazing host and share their favorite memories from DeGeneres' 19 iconic seasons," the show said in a statement on Wednesday.

DeGeneres confirmed in May 2021 that she will be wrapping her long-running talk show.

The star told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the decision to wrap up the series was due to her needing "something new to challenge" her.

"I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign maybe for one," she said.

"They were saying there was no way to sign for one. 'We can't do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment."

Added Ellen in this interview:

"So, we [settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That's been the plan all along."

Throughout its run, the long-running series has aired more than 3,200 episodes and earned 64 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Following the series finale, Kelly Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show will fill DeGeneres' series' time slot.