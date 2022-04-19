Roderick "Pooh" Clark Dies; Member of R&B Group Hi-Five Was 49

Tragic news out of the music world today, as numerous outlets have now confirmed that Roderick "Pooh" Clark has passed away at the age of 49.

Clark was best known as a member of the R&B group Hi-Five.

News of his passing was first made public by an announcement on the group's Instagram page.

"OUR BROTHER OG RODERICK POOH CLARK," the band wrote, along with a photo of Clark.

Fellow Hi-Five member Marcus Sanders also paid tribute to Clark on Facebook:

"Roderick 'Pooh' Clark Feb 27, 1973- April 17, 2022 Rest In Peace My Brother," Sanders wrote.

The band's music director, Martinez Little, offered more detail in his own post:

"I am saddened to find out that Roderick 'Pooh' Clark another member of the famed singing group 'Hi5' passed away on Easter Sunday," he shared.

"Pooh was the most athletic of them all. In basketball he could stand right under the basket and jump straight up and dunk the ball. Our play fights and Super Soaker battles were epic," Little continued.

"We also used to battle each other hard on the Bball court in most cities. I still miss the fun times times touring with my little brothers as Musical Director. My condolences to Hi5 and his family. R.I.P. Pooh."

No cause of death has been revealed, but insiders have suggested that Clark was battling a chronic illness at the time of his passing.

Formed in Waco, Texas in 1989, Hi-Five scored a major hit with 1991's "I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)".

Clark was one of the group's founding members, alongside Sanders, Tony Thompson, Russell Neal, and Toriano Easley.

The band scored a second hit "She's Playing Hard to Get" before being struck by a series of tragedies.

Thompson passed away in 2007 at the age of 31 following a bizarre accident in which a leaky air conditioner caused him to inhale a lethal amount of freon.

In 1993, Clark was involved in a car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Thompson's former girlfriend, Angela Garcia-Shelby, made a passing reference to Clark's injuries in her own Instagram tribute.

"Roderick 'Pooh' Clark, thru all your life's struggles, you fought the good fight and you did it with a smile from ear to ear," she wrote alongside a photo of the singer.

"I hate I didn't call u a few weeks ago when I told myself to! But, you always kept me on the phone for almost 2 hrs when we talked, and there was no cutting u off! Lol!" Garcia-Shelby continued.

"We had some amazing phone conversations in the past and some great visits when I came thru Waco! I'll cherish them forever," she added.

"I love u Pooh and you'll forever be my big brother! No more wheelchair, bro! Now, WINGS!!! RIP! #HiFive #original."

On Twitter, news of Clark's passing prompted an outouring of love and support from friends, fellow singers, and a legion of devoted fans.

Our thoughts go out to the loved ones of Roderick "Pooh" Clark during this incredibly difficult time.