Marilyn Monroe Sex Tape? Screen Icon Was Allegedly Recorded Having Sex With JFK

Earlier this week, we reported on the shocking allegations contained in a new Netflix documentary about the final days of Marilyn Monroe.

In The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, which debuted on the streaming service on Wednesday, journalist Anthony Summers presents what he says is evidence that the Kennedy family was involved in Monroe's 1962 death at the age of 36.

Summers stops short of accusing the Kennedys of murder, stating that his 40-year investigation has revealed no evidence that Monroe's fatal overdose was the result of foul play.

He argues, however, that both President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy played roles in covering up the circumstances of the screen legend's passing.

Now that the film is available in its entirety, we have access to the entirety of its allegations.

And while some might be more plausible than others, they all serve to remind us that as the companion of the most powerful men on the planet, Marilyn was a figure of far greater consequence than your average Hollywood star.

At one point in Unheard Tapes, we hear past interviews from private investigator John Danoff, who alleged that he was hired by Kennedy rivals to dig up dirt on the brothers.

According to Danoff, this involved using audio recording devices to gain evidence of Monroe's affairs with two of the most influential political figures on the planet.

"I'm beginning to recognize the voices, the Bostonian accent and Marilyn Monroe," Danoff told his interviewer.

"I heard the President call Marilyn, 'Marilyn', or Marilyn calling the President the 'Prez.'"

In the film, Danoff's story is corroborated by footage of the late Fred Otash, an investigator so notorious that a fictionalized version of his life served as the inspiration for the latest novel by LA Confidential author James Ellroy.

"There were numerous tapes made on Marilyn and Jack at the beach house in the act of loving making," Otash can be heard saying.

"They went into the bedroom where there was another transmitter, which picked up cuddly talk and taking off her clothes, the sex act in the bed."

Working under the employ of Kennedy rival Jimmy Hoffa, Otash apparently made multiple recordings of Monroe engaging in sexual acts with each of the brothers.

"There were more tapes made out of Robert Kennedy and Monroe as opposed to Jack Kennedy and Monroe," Otash said.

That revelation is likely to come as a surprise to many viewers, as RFK was thought to be a much more faithful and conscientious husband than the famously philandering JFK.

The film also contains commentary from a journalist and friend of Marilyn's named Sidney Skolsky, who says that in the days before her death, Monroe confessed that she had been carrying on an affair not only with President Kennedy, but also with his brother, the attorney general.

Marilyn allegedly stated that she had become pregnant by one of the brothers, but had been pressured to "lose the baby."

Days after making that claim, Monroe suffered a fatal overdose of alcohol and barbiturates.

It was initially reported that she died at home, but the documentary features commentary from an ambulance driver who alleges that Marilyn passed away while en route to the hospital and was then returned to her home for reasons that remain unclear.

Just over one year after Monroe's death, JFK would be assassinated in Dallas.

Robert was slain by a gunmen five years after his brother's murder.

All three deaths have fueled numerous conspiracy theories and remain subjects of widespread fascination and debate all these decades later.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes is currently streaming on Netflix.