Kourtney Kardashian Goes Off on "Rude" Pregnancy Rumors, Delves Into "Awful" IVF Experience

Kourtney Kardashian has madde a living by sharing pretty much every detail of her personal life with the public.

But right now?

Considering what she's going through in an attempt to expand her family?

Kardashian sort of wishes her private life could remain private for a change.

On the April 21 episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year old her frustration with people's comments about her body... including incessant speculation that she's pregnant.

Kourtney admitted that she and Travis Barker were trying for a baby and had embarked on IVF to try and make that happen.

But the journey hasn't been easy.

At. All.

"Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,'" the mother of three told Kris Jenner.

"'Kourtney's gained so much weight.' And I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."

Yes. Yes. All the YES to this comment.

The only caveat, as cited above, is that Kourtney has made millions of dollars via the interest of complete strangers in what's going on with her and her sisters; it's hard for someone in her position to pick and choose when she wants folks to talk about her, you know?

"It hasn't been the most amazing experience," Kourtney went on to say about IVF, labeling the treatment as "awful" on air.

Kardashian has gained weight as a result of her medically-induced attempts to get pregnant, adding on this episode:

"The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause."

In a subsequent confessional, Kourtney speculated that she was experiencing this side effect because she's "so clean and careful" about what she puts into her body that the IVF is having the "complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive."

Put simply, that sucks.

Trying to get pregnant can be one of the most frustrating endeavors anyone can ever embark on.

Kourtney even delved into Depression on the episode, saying she's been feeling "a little bit off" ever since the treatment got underway.

“Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF,” Kourtney explained to viewers, adding that she feels “super moody and hormonal” and “a lunatic half the time" these days.

Kourtney shares three kids with ex Scott Disick -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 -- and Barker shares kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler.

He's also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

Back in December, after a social media user speculated on the state of Kourtney's womb based on a recent Instagram picture, the reality star asked a simple/annoyed question:

Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?