Jeremy Roloff Trashes Little People, Big World: It's Killing My Family!

Well, then, Jeremy Roloff.

Tell us how you really feel, why don't you?!?

Just a couple days ago, the former Little People, Big World star took some questions from followers on Instagram... the first of which came from someone who clearly hasn't been following Jeremy and/or his wife, Audrey, very closely at all for awhile now.

How come we don't see you on LPBW, asked this individual?

Jeremy and Audrey, of course, announced they were leaving this TLC series way back in the summer of 2018.

They didn't sound very bitter about it back then, either.

"After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come," Jeremy wrote, continuing as follows:

"A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.

"We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.

"We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward.

"This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically - the show must go on!"

The show has since gone on, quite successfully, too, we might add.

Jeremy, though, now sounds as if he wishes it would end.

"I didn't want to associate with it anymore," Roloff responded to the aforementioned inquiry, adding:

"It's become the athlete that just won't hang up the cleats, so he's doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process."

Wow, huh?

We're not sure what sort of damage Little People, Big World is doing to those who remain part of the cast.

Amy Roloff got married in September and Matt seems very content with girlfriend Caryn Chandler and Tori is pregnant with her third child.

Everyone seems to be doing great!

"Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on TV," Jeremy concluded.

"Thankful for the opportunity, it was a great run, etc. etc. but for those of you paying attention, I know you understand."

Since departing the program, Audrey and Jeremy certainly have distanced themselves from most of the latter's family members.

They did celebrate Christmas with Jeremy's mom, however.

For his part, Jeremy has been draggedd frequently for some ignorant and misguided views.

Most notably, he clashed with brother Jacob last fall over politics and race and social protests around the country.

There's also been chatter of late that Jeremy and Zach do not get along.

Zach's wife, meanwhile, was asked this week about her brother-in-law's surprising comments.

"Thoughts on Jer saying that LPBW was doing more harm than good and it needs to end?" someone asked the expecting mother of two.

Responded Tori, as diplomatic as ever:

“I don’t know what he said, but each individual family has to make their own decisions.

"It still works for our family and we enjoying [sic] our story. It needed to end for them.”

Jeremy and Audrey wrote the bestselling book A Love Letter Life after exiting reality television.

These days, they also cohost the podcast Beating 50 Percent and they previously released a second book, Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love.

Back during the promotion of their first memoir, the couple sounded far more grateful for the series that made them famous.

“We wouldn’t be able to be doing what we’re doing without it,” Audrey admitted at the time, to which Jeremy agreed:

“It’s been an extraordinary experience, and if anyone asks me about the show, I always say, ‘If I could do it all over again, I would.’ And I think that sums up my experience with it very well.

"It was fantastic. It was so much fun. A lot of growth.

"It’s just time to do something else.”