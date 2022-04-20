Ashley Darby Confirms Split From Husband After 8 "Magical" Years

It's all over.

Speaking to Bravo's the Daily Dish this past Tuesday, Ashley Darby announced that she has separated from her husband, Michael, following nearly a decade as as married couple.

“Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward," The Real Housewives of Potomac explained.

"Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate."

Ashley -- who is 29 years younger than Michael -- didn't provide any further details, but she did try to get ahead of the misguided chatter she figured would soon start spreading around the Internet.

“We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision.

"People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences.

"Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."

On Instagram, meanwhile, Darby said the two had been together for "almost 8 magical years" and then directed fans to the official Bravo website for her full statement.

Ashley and Michael got married in 2014, two years before The Real Housewives of Potomac debuted on Bravo.

The pair’s romance quickly became a topic of conversation after Michael was accused of grabbing the rear end of Katie Rost‘s then-fiancé, Andrew Martin, at a party.

The contractor and his spouse denied the claims during the season 1 reunion special.

In September 2018, Michael was then accused of groping a cameraman’s butt while working on an episode of the reality series.

He was suspended from filming and charged with second-degree sexual assault and improper sexual contact. (The charges were dropped a month later.)

Said producers at the time:

“Bravo has comprehensive policies and guidelines relating to the safety of cast and crew which production companies are required to follow, in addition to their own protocols they have in place.

"We take all allegations seriously and then proceed accordingly with our producing partners. Bravo and Truly Original, the production company for The Real Housewives of Potomac, have suspended filming with Michael Darby.”

To wrap up her separation confirmation late Tuesday, Ashley cited the former couple's two kids and said the following:

We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures.

We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.

We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan.

They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love.

As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.

Michael has not yet commented on the break-up.

We wish both realiity stars nothing but the best on their journeys ahead.