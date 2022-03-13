William Hurt, Oscar-Winning Marvel Actor, Dead at 71

William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor who portrayed General Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died on Sunday of natural causes.

He was 71 years old.

The sad and unexpected news was confiirmed by the star's son, Will Hurt, who also announced the aforementioned cause of death.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday," said Will Hurt in a statement, according to Deadline.

Added the 31-year old:

"He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.

"The family requests privacy at this time."

Hurt had previously been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that spread to his bones.

The actor first struck it big was in Ken Russell's 1980 sci-fi Altered States... before he went on to success on the big screen through the 1980s with roles in such movies as Body Heat, The Big Chill, Broadcast News and The Accidental Tourist.

He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 1985's Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Hurt also earned Oscar nominations for his roles in Children of a Lesser God, Broadcast News, and A History of Violence.

As General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Hurt was a key player in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

The character returned as the new Secretary of State in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and played a parrt in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, along with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

His final appearance took place in last year’s Black Widow.

"I'm a character actor in a leading-man's body," Hurt told People Magazine way back in 1985.

"I want more mask than, say, Spencer Tracy did.

"But I don't 'pretend' to be somebody else. Acting isn't schizoid like that. Acting is about telling the truth. And it's an adventure. It isn't about what I know before I do it.

"It's about what I can discover while it's happening."

Hurt's other notable credits include Jane Eyre (1996), Michael, Lost In Space (1998), A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Tuck Everlasting (2002), The Village, The Good Shepherd, Into the Wild and Condor.

The actor was mourned by friends and fans on social media, including his Broadcast News costar Albert Brooks.

"R.I.P. William Hurt. So sad to hear this news. Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed," he Tweeted earlier today.

Hurt shared son Will as well as son Samuel, 32, with Heidi Henderson.

He is also survived by son Alexander, 39, who the Washington, D.C. native shared with Sandra Jennings as well as daughter Jeanne, 28, whose mother is Sandrine Bonnaire.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of William Hurt.

May he rest in peace.