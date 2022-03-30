Tom Parker, Former Member of The Wanted, Dead at 33

Tragic news today out of the music world:

Tom Parker, who rose to fame as a member of the group The Wanted, passed away on March 30 after having been diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2020.

He was 33 years old.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side," Parker's wife, Kelly, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

Parker was recently confined to a wheelchair while undergoing cancer treatments at a clinic in Spain, which specializes in his particular type of brain cancer, stage 4 glioblastoma.

The musician underwent treatments for three weeks and was able to rejoin the band in February for an emotional reunion, also appearing on stage at a U.K. concert and performing from a gold throne.

The 33-year-old artist's death comes just one week after he revealed he was in the process of writing a tell-all memoir.

It was going to be titled Hope and Parker said it was going to be not about "dying" but about "living" and "finding hope" no matter what situation one is in.

"Hi, I'm Tom Parker, a lot of you know me as one fifth of The Wanted, but I am also a father, a husband, and a son, that's battling brain cancer," Parker wrote on Instagram after showing off a draft cover of the book.

It was due to be released in July.

Born and raised in Bolton, England, Parker learned to play the guitar when he was 16 years old, eventually dropping out of school to pursue his singing career before joining The Wanted way back in 2009.

The band came out with its first album in October 2010; it climbed up to number-four in the UK Albums Chart and created a trio of UK top 20 singles.

Parker is survived by Kelsey and their two children, two-year-old Aurelia and one-year-old Bodhi.

Last year, as part of a Stand Up To Cancer video, he said the following :

"I was just a kid from Bolton, and then I got in a band and travelled the world, it was absolutely incredible. I'm very proud of where I've got to in my life."

May Tom Parker rest in peace.

UPDATE:

A statement on The Wanted's Instagram page now reads...

Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.