Shanna Moakler: I'm Pregnant... With My Violent Ex-Boyfriend's Baby

Shanna Moakler is pregnant with her fourth child

And the news comes amid quite a tumultuous time for the former beauty queen.

Just a few days ago, Moakler's ex-boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested for felony domestic violence.

"I took a pregnancy test and it is positive," Moakler told People Magazine on Thursday in a statement. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."

Last Thursday, authorities confirmed that Rondeau was taken into custody at 7:40 a.m. in the Los Angeles area.

He has been charged with felony domestic violence, and his bail was set at $50,000.

The arrest came not long after Rondeau sharedd an aggressive video on social media, one in which he claimed that Moakler had cheated on him, spending the night at her neighbor's house.

The footage, which was first posted by celebrity gossip site TMZ, featured an irate Rondeau talking about what supposedly happened between him and Moakler the evening prior.

It was ugly stuff.

"This is done. I'm never talking to this f—ing specimen of a f—ing human again," Rondeau screamed while pointing at home in his neighborhood.

"You know what she f—ing does last night? She comes here and she f—ing goes to our neighbor's house with a f—ing wife and f—ing kids and f—ing sleeps here."

The couple started dating in 2020.

After the video surfaced online, and after the public witnessed Rondeau trashing Moakler with one derogatory remark after another, the ex-Playmate issued a statement that read as follows:

"I wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay and thank you for your love and support.

"I'm surrounded by my family and friends."

Moakler was previously married to Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008. The pair share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

The Celebrity Big Brother cast member is also the mother of daughter Atiana, 22, with ex-boyfriend Oscar De La Hoya.

Alabama, meanwhile, actually spoke out on social media last week, referring to her mom's ex-boyfriend as someoen who "needs serious help!"

Following his release from jail, Rondeau said on Instagram that he "so disappointed and sad" to see "the truth" get twisted.

"Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life," the model wrote online.

"To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much.

"You know I'd never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right."

Elsewherre, the Dancing With the Stars alum spoke Us Weekly just 24 hours or so before finding out she's pregnant, explaining how “difficult” life has been since Rondeau’s arrest.'

“I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend,” she told the tabloid.

“I had a plan for my life...

"Now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward.”