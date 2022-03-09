Kelly Clarkson Ordered to Pay Brandon Blackstock MILLIONS In Shocking Divorce Settlement!

It's been almost two years since Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The ensuing court battle was a long and ugly one, but in recent months, the former couple has made major strides toward finalizing their split.

For a while there, it looked as though Clarkson was well-positioned to definitively "win" the divorce.

Now, however, the tables have turned and Blackstock -- true to his villainous-sounding name -- is enjoying one undeserved victory after another.

Unfortunately, it looks like it's gonna cost Kelly a lot of money of to be free from her loser ex.

In August of 2021, the judge announced that he intended to enforce Clarkson and Blackstock's prenup

In October of the same year, Clarkson was awarded $10 million and the majority of the couple's community property.

Now, however, the singer's winning streak appears to have come to an end.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly and Brandon's divorce has been finalized at long last.

That's the good news.

The bad news is that Clarkson has been ordered to pay $1.3 million to Blackstock in a one-time spousal support.

On top of that, she'll have to pay Blackstock $115,000 in spousal support per month until Jan. 31, 2024.

That's a total of $3.6 million over the next two years and nine months.

Additionally, Kelly will fork over a whopping $45,000 a month for child support for the couple's two kids, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.

Needless to say, marrying Kelly was the soundest financial decision Brandon ever made.

His cutthroat approach to the divorce lends credence to Kelly's claims that Blackstock was jealous of her success and took revenge by spending as much of her money as he could.

But it's not all bad news.

Kelly was awarded several of the couple's big-ticket items, including a Ford Bronco, a Ford F-250, and a Porsche Cayenne, and a flight simulator.

(Yes, when you've got Kelly's money, you can afford all sorts of fancy toys.)

Blackstock, meanwhile, will keep the couple's "farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses," along with multiple vehicles including a Ford F-350, a Ford F-250, an ATV, and several CAT snowmobiles.

Kelly will also retain ownership of the couple's two Montana homes.

Brandon has been granted permission to live in one of the homes until June, but he has to pay Kelly $2,000 a month for that privilege.

Clarkson was dealt a number of unexpected losses in the final settlement, but those who know the singer best say she's handling it well.

"She is doing great and facing forward," a source close to the situation tells People magazine.

"She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."

Yes, in the end, Kelly emerged triumphant from the divorce, as she still has primary custody of her kids.

But it's more than a little ridiculous that she'll be forced to pay millions to Blackstock over the next three years.

Of course, we're sure she's aware that it could have been a whole lot worse.

All hail the power of the prenup!