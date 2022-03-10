Kaitlyn Bristowe Rushes to Defense of Clayton Echard: Hey, I Slept with Multiple Suitors, Too!

by at .

Kaitlyn Bristowe knows exactly what Clayton Echard is going through right now.

She, too, was once the lead of The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise.

And she, too, once took full advantage of the blank check basically given to these leads on Fantasy Suite week, going to bed with multiple contestants back on Season 11.

Why is this relevant at the moment?

Kaitlyn Bristowe an Clayton

Because Echard slept with a pair of contestants on Tuesday night, Gabby and Rachel.

He then told his third remaining contestant about these bedroom dalliances... only to sit back in shock when Susie responded by asking off the show.

"If you feel like you're in love with me, it doesn't make sense to me to sleep with somebody else," she told Clayton on air.

Echard then walked Susie to the car, but not before calling her out for this "BS" behavior, saying he wished she had told him about her whole stance on love and sex prior to the Fantasy Suites.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard

Clayton has since admitted that he handled the situation poorly -- but Bristowe doesn't necessarily agree.

“I’m just going to speak from personal experience -- I can’t say if you’re in that position because when would you ever be in that position, but when you’re in that position, you are making a life-altering decision,” the former Bachelorette said on Tuesday, March 8, via Instagram Stories.

“You genuinely fall in love with more [than one] person, so why would you not be intimate with more than one person and when you’re trying to find the person to spend the rest of your life with?

"Why do we judge so hard on this?”

Clayton Echard, In Thought

The answer is obvious.

But also a tad bit complicated.

In real life, no one can go around proclaiming his love for various women and sleeping with these various women and expect to get away with it.

But is the Bachelor real life? Should Susie have understood what she was getting into? Was Clayton's mistake telling all three finalists he was in love with them?

Clayton Echard at a Ceremony

For her part, Kaitlyn, pointed out that the former football player is “taking every relationship as far as they can go” before proposing, which may include intercourse.

“I would even care to say that it’s more heartbreaking to meet somebody’s family and then break up with them than it is to be intimate with them,” she continued.

“Take it for what it is, but it’s just my opinion. The show is to find someone to spend the rest of your life with.

"If intimacy is important to you, that’s going to be part of it. And that’s a conversation that you should have with the Bachelor or the Bachelorette when you start to fall in love with them."

Clayton Echard at Women Tell All

Bristowe, it's worth noting, slept with more than one man back during her run as The Bachelorette.

She concluded by stating that the fault for this miscommunication lies with Susie, not Clayton:

"In my opinion, these women should have had that conversation before the fantasy suite, like, ‘Hey, this is either OK with me or it’s not.’ And if you’ve set those boundaries, then that’s a much different story.”

Kaitlyn has been consistent with this take, too.

Clayton Echard on Insta

The Dancing With the Stars champion even shared a clip from season 19 of The Bachelor in which guest Jimmy Kimmel asked her - in front of lead Chris Soules -- whether she would be mad if the farmer had sex with all three of his finalists.

“No. I can’t be. It’s part of the process,” she said on the show in 2015.

“You can’t take out a car without test driving it.”

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Bachelor

The Bachelor Photos

Bachelor Trio
Clayton Echard at a Ceremony
Bachelor Final Four
Sarah Hamrick and Clayton Echard
Clayton Echard, Suitor
Clayton Echard and Jesse Palmer

The Bachelor Quotes

Thereâ€™s still a lot of growing to do in our relationship. We will not tie the knot until I am mentally and physically prepared as well as Matt.

Shayne Lamas

It was a fairytale proposal like Iâ€™ve always dreamed about. I forgot that there [were] cameras around. In that moment, it was just Matt and I and it was the most amazing moment of my entire life.

Shayne Lamas [on proposal by Matt Grant]

The Bachelor Videos

Clayton Echard to The Bachelor Finalists: I Slept with Both of You!
Clayton Echard to The Bachelor Finalists: I Slept with Both of You!
The Bachelor Season 26: First Promo!!!
The Bachelor Season 26: First Promo!!!
Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell: Wild Fight Caught on Video!
Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell: Wild Fight Caught on Video!