Josh Duggar Finally Scores Legal Victory, Pushes Back Sentencing Date

Josh Duggar has managed to delay the inevitable.

About two weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced by a federal charge on two counts of child sex abuse, the 19 Kids and Counting alum has scored one of his first and only legal victories.

On Thursday, Duggar's legal team has its motion to delay this sentencing granted.

Josh, as you may know at this point, was set to learn his prison-related fate on April 5.

Now, instead, he will be sentenced on May 25.

He still faces up to 40 years behind bars and up to $500,000 worth of fines; and the father of seven is still expected to end up in jail for well over a decade.

We just won't learn for exactly how long he'll be going away until the brand new dates.

At the moment, and up until May 25, Duggar will remain is isolation at a correctional facility in Arkansas.

As previously reported, Duggar used the COVID-19 pandemic to achieve this legal win.

Five days ago, his lawyers explained via submitted paperwork to a court that they hadn't had much time to meet with their client due to this virus and its affiliated restrictions.

In documents obtained by various outlets, Duggar had asked for his sentencing to be postponed by “approximately 30 days” in order to “pursue additional information and documentation.”

The records also emphasized how it became “more difficult” for Josh to “[schedule] meetings” with his defense attorney due to “certain reasonable COVID-19 precautions understandably instituted at the jail.”

The request insisted, however, that the convicted pedophile's inquiry was “not intended to unnecessarily delay or hinder the proceedings."

But, rather, to “allow Duggar sufficient time to acquire all relevant information which will be necessary for fully briefing Section 3553 argument, to confer with his counsel and to alleviate certain scheduling issues arising out of unrelated cases.”

Prior to this motion, Duggar had tried to get his conviction overturned.

That appeal failed.

Duggar, of course, was arrested in Aprill 2021 after a grand jury in Arkansas indicted him for “knowingly” receiving illicit images of children under 12 years old.

His trial began on November 30, 2021.

It concluded on December 9 of that year with a conviction of both charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was hauled off in handcuffs as soon as this verdict was read, stopping to say something to his wife, Anna, on the way out of the courtroom.

Anna gave birth to the couple's seventh kid in October.

She stuck by her husband's side (literally, as depicted in the photo above) throughout his entire legal ordeal and, according to a number of sources, has no plans to walk away.

Anna has scarcely said a word about Josh over the past year.

Except for the time she posted on Instagram that there's "more to the story," strongly hinting that she thinks her spouse is innocent.

“She’s doing everything she possibly can to make sense of this living nightmare,” a source previously claimed to In Touch Weekly.

“His actions have forced her to look at him as a fallen man who lost his way."

This same tabloid noted that Anna “stood by” the disgraced reality TV personality until “the bitter end" and, by everything she's done and said to date, doesn't plan on making any changes.

It's all very sad.