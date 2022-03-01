Josh Duggar Accused of Sexually Harassing Anna During Birthing Class

Josh Duggar's history of repugnant behavior stretches all the way back to his teen years.

That was when the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was accused of molesting five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

Despite the fact that the crimes had taken place under their own roof, Josh's parents did everything in their power to protect him from prosecution.

Had they known his years of predatory behavior were just beginning, perhaps they would have acted differently.

Whatever the case, critics are now zeroing in on early evidence of Josh's depravity that seems to have been ignored by those who were closest to him, including his parents.

Much of the evidence that something was severely amiss with Josh was captured by camera crews for the Duggars' first reality show, 19 Kids and Counting.

First, critics zeroed in on a scene in which Josh made a vile sex joke at the expense of his wife while she was being examined by a doctor during her first pregnancy.

Now, it seems that in those days, Josh was in the habit of making his wife uncomfortable with inappropriate comments.

In a newly resurfaced clip from 19 Kids, Josh and Anna are seen attending a birthing class when she was 20 weeks pregnant.

"The Butterfly is kind of practicing stretching muscles that normally are not stretched, but will be stretched for labor and delivery," Anna said in an interview segment while Josh suggestively smirked at the camera.

"And (it) also helps strengthen muscles that aren’t normally used."

When the birthing instructor tells the class that they should feel "resistance all the way down" during this exercise, Josh spots another opportunity for immaturity.

"Not too much resistance, though, as I’ve figured out," he jokes.

"It causes resistance in other areas if you do that."

Anna merely utters a shy "yeah" in response.

The clip surfaced on the r/DuggarSnark subreddit, where it immediately attracted the attention of commenters who were sympathetic to Anna and thoroughly disgusted by Josh.

"I hate these clips where Anna is so visibly uncomfortable" one person wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"You know Pest is getting off on it and it just reminds you of Anna’s terrible situation and it’s all so unsettling."

"Did y’all catch that creepy quick glance Josh gave to Anna during the squats? I know what they’re doing wasn’t inherently inappropriate but just the timing of that glance felt weird and creepy, it made me feel uncomfy," another person added.

A third commenter referenced rumors that Anna has been calling Josh in prison so frequently that she's already racked up thousands of dollars in charges.

"Josh would be getting ZERO calls in the prison if it were me. What a creep," this person chimed in.

The clip surfaced just days after another segment attracted an avalanche of negative attention.

In the scene in question, Josh engages in a sexually-charged conversation with cousin Amy Duggar just before his wedding to Anna.

While Amy does not appear uncomfortable in the scene, she has since become an outspoken critic of both Josh and the culture of abuse that enabled him for so long.

In each of the resurfaced scenes, Josh seems to delight in publicly disrespecting his own wife.

They serve as further evidence that the ultra-restrictive environment in which the Duggars raise their children is not about protecting women and girls, as Jim Bob and company have previously claimed.

Instead, it was always about keeping Duggar wives and daughters silent and subservient.