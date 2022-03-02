Jen Shah Trial Pushed Back AGAIN: When Is the New Trial Date?

Despite her best efforts, Jen Shah's motion to dismiss the case against her was denied. She still has to go to trial.

The original trial date was actually set for October of last year, but was postponed until later this month.

Jen has been granted one small reprieve, however.

Her trial date has once again been pushed back by several months, giving her more time to prepare -- and, possibly, to film.

It is now reported that Jen Shah's trial is scheduled to begin on July 11, 2022.

The previous date was March 22 -- just weeks away from now.

The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is likely as a prepared as she can be by this point, but perhaps a few months will make a difference.

Time has not necessarily helped Jen following her arrest.

There were, initially, a slew of fellow defendants.

However, over time, every single one of them has changed their plea to "guilty" ... except for Jen.

In April of 2021, the court scheduled Jen's trial date for October 18 of that year.

Even at the time, the judge acknowledged that the trial date could change in accordance with COVID-19 safeguards.

Sure enough, in August of last year, a new date was set for March.

Though Jen's arrest was widely covered by entertainment news, viewers did not get to see the arrest go down until November of last year.

During that episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, we got to see Jen's castmates respond to what happened.

The ladies and their commentary did not disappoint.

"Other than our families, there was seven people that knew we were meeting at Beauty Lab today," Lisa Barlow observed at the time.

"I can't imagine anyone here would turn Jen in, but this looks really sus," she commented.

Lisa was not the only one harboring suspicions.

Whitney Rose openly mused that "someone told" law enforcement where they could find Jen.

"I don't know anything, but I have a lot of questions around, like, Jen's lifestyle," Whitney did admit.

In a shady yet adorable way, she commented: "It intrigues me where she gets all of her money and all of her things from."

Meredith Marks, who has butted heads with Jen all along, admitted that she was "not surprised" by the arrest.

"Too many things didn't add up and I've suspected that something was going on for a while," she shared.

"And now, it's validated that I was right [and] I'm not crazy," Meredith told her castmates. "That's the bottom line."

Of course, all of that led to Meredith being repeatedly accused of being involved in Jen's arrest.

(To be clear, the charges that Jen is facing aren't unjust -- even if she, unlike everyone else arrested, is truly innocent ... so it's unclear how that's an accusations)

Meredith even faced being grilled over her father's memorial.

Mary Cosby, of course, has had the most wild response, repeatedly "hinting" (if not outright saying) that she believes that Jen is guilty.

This belief is so ingrained in her (and she is so unaccustomed to filtering her words) that Mary accidentally said "I pray you're guilty" to Jen's face.

After a long pause, she "corrected" herself to "innocent," but oof. Jen should be grateful that Mary won't be on the jury.