Hailey Baldwin Hospitalized With Stroke Symptoms, Possibly Linked to COVID

For three-and-a-half years, Hailey Baldwin has been married to Justin Bieber.

In that time, she has made headlines for her relationship, her career, and for straight-up being a hottie.

Last week, she was hospitalized after suffering from stroke-like symptoms.

The 25-year-old model recovered enough to use social media, updating her fans on this health scare.

On Saturday, March 12, Hailey Bieber -- still best known as Hailey Baldwin -- shared a startling post on her Instagram Story.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband," she began.

Hailey shared: "when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain," Hailey revealed.

It was this clot "which caused a small lack of oxygen."

"But," Hailey assured her followers, "my body had passed it on its own."

"And," Hailey shared with her fans, "I recovered completely within a few hours."

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through," she admitted.

"I'm home now," Hailey wrote, "and doing well."

"And," Hailey expressed, "I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern," she added.

"And," Hailey concluded her post, "for all the support and love."

Blood clots form naturally in the body.

Platelets are components of blood that will clump together along with other cells when there has been a blood vessel injury.

The purpose of these clots is to prevent significant blood loss. If you have seen a scab on a wound, you have seen an advanced stage of a blood clot.

However, not all injuries are external, and often take place and heal entirely within the body, even without our notice.

Other factors, such as illness, medication, or certain types of poison (including snake venom) can cause clots to form without an injury present.

When a clot either tears free within a blood vessel or forms without an injury, it can eventually become an obstruction.

The scary truth is that most of us probably have small clots in our blood vessels many times in our lives without knowing that it is there.

However, exactly the wrong sized clot in exactly the wrong blood vessel, as was the case with Hailey Baldwin, can be dangerous.

Losing consciousness and being hospitalized for a few hours is almost a best case scenario when it comes to a noticeable blockage in the brain.

We are so relieved that Hailey seemingly made a full recovery without any lasting symptoms.

Generally, the idea of a stroke or near-stroke is associated with someone two or three times Hailey's age.

One can only speculate as to what may have caused a blood clot to form like this in someone so young.

A very natural guess would be that exposure to COVID-19, perhaps even with mild symptoms, could have caused this.

(We are not the only ones to wonder about this, as numerous outlets and social media users have said as much)

Infamously, the deadly virus is associated with elevated stroke risk, including in young people with no history of any such ailment.

We don't know, and it's possible that Hailey and her doctors do not know, what caused the clot.

Perhaps they will put her on a medication to decrease the odds of this happening again (such as a blood thinner), though these solutions can have their own shortcomings.

That much is between her and her doctors. We wish her the very best.